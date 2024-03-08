Petra Diamonds Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 08

8 March 2024 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or "the Company")

Director Change

Petra announces that Jacques Breytenbach has resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as a Director of the Company for personal reasons.

Jacques will remain in role focusing on the delivery of the Company's full year results, due towards the end of September 2024, and on ensuring the effective transition of his responsibilities.

The process to identify Jacques' successor will commence immediately and further updates will be announced in due course. If the appointment of a new CFO becomes effective before the end of his notice period, Jacques will step down earlier to accommodate this.

Richard Duffy, Petra's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Jacques has been a highly valued colleague at Petra in a variety of roles since joining the group in 2006 and having been Chief Financial Officer since 2016.I would like to take this opportunity to thank him, on behalf of colleagues across Petra, for his commitment and the significant contributions he has made during his time here.He will leave with our very best wishes for his future endeavours."

Varda Shine, Petra's Chair, said:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jacques for his extensive contributions during his time at Petra, including to the Board, having been an Executive Director since February 2018.We wish Jacques all the best for the future and look forward to the appointment of his successor."

This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 and is being released on behalf of Petra by the Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Patrick Pittaway investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Julia Stone

Kelsey Traynor

