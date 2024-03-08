NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of name and ticker code for Novozymes (67/24)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Novozymes A/S (Novozymes) held on March 4, 2024, approved a secondary name of the company Novonesis A/S. As a consequence, Novozymes has changed its stock exchange ticker to NSIS B with an effect from the start of trading on March 6, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, regular and gross return futures in Novozymes (NZYMB) after 19.30 (CET), March 27, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol NZYMB NSISB The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in connection with the ticker change on March 27, 2024. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1202218