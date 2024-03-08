Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Spekulation: Noch heute handeln? Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Kommt die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014 | Ticker-Symbol: NZM2
Tradegate
08.03.24
10:13 Uhr
55,50 Euro
+1,30
+2,40 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,3855,5610:18
55,3855,5010:18
GlobeNewswire
08.03.2024 | 08:46
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of name and ticker code for Novozymes (67/24)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Novozymes A/S (Novozymes) held on
March 4, 2024, approved a secondary name of the company Novonesis A/S. As a
consequence, Novozymes has changed its stock exchange ticker to NSIS B with an
effect from the start of trading on March 6, 2024. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, regular and
gross return futures in Novozymes (NZYMB) after 19.30 (CET), March 27, 2024. 



              Old Symbol               New Symbol



               NZYMB                 NSISB



The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in
connection with the ticker change on March 27, 2024. 

For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1202218
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.