Explico Transforms Education: Launches Online Tuition Services for Primary School Students

Explico, a leading PSLE online assessment platform in Singapore proudly presents a revolutionary tutoring platform for the student to score high in the PSLE Exam. They respond to the changing education landscape and growing demand for personalized learning experience for the younger generation. With online engagement, education becomes easy, efficient and fun filled.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Explico, a leading PSLE online assessment platform in Singapore proudly presents a revolutionary tutoring platform for the student to score high in the PSLE Exam. They respond to the changing education landscape and growing demand for personalized learning experience for the younger generation. With online engagement, education becomes easy, efficient and fun filled.

Accepting Educational Challenges

Recent years have witnessed unprecedented challenges within the global education sector. Disruptions to traditional teaching methods are now common, creating the need for flexible solutions and effective methods of instruction. Explico has met this need by developing its ground-breaking online tuition platform bringing high-quality instruction directly into primary school pupils' homes.

Explico Online Tuition Platform: Key Features

Qualified Tutors

Explico has a team of highly qualified tutors and they are specialized in delivering primary education for the students. They have undergone the stringent selection process, which will ensure their strength in both knowledge and passion. Overall, explico's PSLE tuition will help engage with the young students and make the learning process easier.

Customized Learning Paths

Learning style differs from one person to the other. Explico's platform is designed in such a way to adapt the learning style and pace of different learners. They foster an appreciation of learning by offering tailored paths. This will empower the students to reach their academic potential.

Interactive Learning Modules

Explico's online learning platforms for PSLE exams feature interactive modules. This goes far beyond the traditional textbooks, making lessons easier. The tutors will use the multimedia, gamified materials and real world applications to make the sessions interactive and engaging for the children.

Live and Recorded Sessions

Explico offers live and recorded sessions and these are tailored to different learning styles and schedules. These will give the students an opportunity to have live interactions with the tutors in real time. They can also review the past lessons for additional reinforcement and better understanding.

Parents Are Monitoring and Reviewing Their Own Feedback

Explico also has some features that will allow the parents to monitor and offer some feedback. The parents also can have some role in their children's education. Thus they can have a track in progress of their children's education, progress in learning, communicate with tutors, and actively participate in their children's education.

Safe and Secure Learning Environment

Explico prioritizes the safety factor of the young students. The platform boasts extensive security measures designed to foster a secure learning environment online, monitoring all interactions to guarantee academic growth in an atmosphere conducive to their development.

Expanding Access to High-quality education

Explico's mission is to deliver quality education for primary school students regardless of geography or socioeconomic status, using Explico's PSLE online tuition platform as an important means of breaking down barriers to education.

Subjects Covered

PSLE English: PSLE English covers comprehensive assessments including grammar, comprehension, vocabulary, and writing skills, designed to enhance proficiency in English communication.

PSLE Mathematics: PSLE Math covers dynamic assessments ranging from basic arithmetic to problem-solving, fostering critical thinking and mathematical reasoning among students.

PSLE Science: PSLE science engage evaluations encompassing various scientific concepts, encouraging inquiry-based learning and scientific literacy development.

Explico Leadership Quotes

Explico expressed their enthusiasm at the launch.

"Explico strongly believes in the transformative powers of education. With our online tuition platform, we aim to foster an appreciation of learning within every primary school student while giving them all of the tools to thrive academically."

Explico's Director of Education also shared their expertise by saying:

Our team of dedicated tutors is passionate about creating an enjoyable, meaningful educational journey for primary school students. To meet their challenges and create a dynamic educational journey.

Explico Online Tuition: How Can I Begin?

Visit https://www.explico.sg/ for more information and sign-up. We offer plans designed to fit different budgets and needs, making quality education available to all.

Media Contact

Organization: Explico

Contact Person: Ashutosh Shukla

Website: https://www.explico.sg/

Email: ashu@explico.sg

Contact Number: +6593822595

Address: 288 Jln Besar, Level 2, (S)208951

Country: Singapore

SOURCE: Explico

View the original press release on accesswire.com