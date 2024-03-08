On Sun Finance Treasury Limited bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on March 7, 2024 decided to admit for trading Sun Finance Treasury Limited bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of March 11, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name Sun Finance Treasury Limited Issuer's short name SUN Securities ISIN code LV0000802692 Securities maturity date 30.11.2026 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 27 000 Floating annual coupon rate 11% + 3 men. EURIBOR Coupon payments Once a month on the last Business Day of the month Orderbook short name SUNBFLOT26FA Sun Finance Treasury Limited Terms of the Notes Issue and additional disclosures according to First North rules are available in the announcement here. The Certified Adviser of Sun Finance Treasury Limited is Signet Bank AS until March 11, 2024. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.