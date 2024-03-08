Conceived for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, the Hydrolution PRO heat pump has a coefficient of performance of up to 3. 47 and a seasonal coefficent of performance of up to 4. 59. It uses difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems (MHI Thermal Systems), a unit of Japan-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has unveiled an air source heat pump for space cooling and heating in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. Dubbed Hydrolution PRO, the new product is available in three models with sizes of 50 kW, 75 kW, and 100 kW. ...

