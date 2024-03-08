London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2024) - Noda, a global open banking provider, presents a comprehensive report in which key payment trends are brought to the forefront. The report sheds light on the evolving landscape of online transactions, providing insights for businesses and consumers alike.





"In 2024, the landscape is more dynamic than ever, with emerging technologies and shifting consumer behaviours shaping the way we pay and take payments," said Lasma Kuhtarska, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Noda.

Ms. Kuhtarska sees five key payment trends dominating the industry: diverse payment methods, 1-click checkout, AI and ML, biometric security, and subscription models.

Ms. Kuhtarska also highlighted QR-payment links and account-to-account (A2A) payments, which were once a niche option yet are now gaining traction, accelerated by the open banking technology. Support for various payment methods provides convenience to consumers, making the payment experience simple and convenient.

According to Ms. Kuhtarska, this means having a mobile-responsive website and offering payment options that cater to on-the-go consumers.

"Solutions like in-app purchases and 1-click checkouts are becoming standard for an efficient mobile shopping experience. For example, at Noda, we provide an option to save bank details, making 1-click checkout possible for EU and UK customers," Ms. Kuhtarska said.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are other trends revolutionising online payment processing. Noda has built a solid in-house AI lab to strengthen payment security and serve hundreds of thousands of active Noda consumers.

Biometric authentication methods like fingerprint scanning and facial recognition are becoming more prevalent as cybercrime risks rise. Biometrics add an extra layer of security by verifying the user's identity, reducing the risk of fraud.

Also, non-documental verification is becoming more accessible, bringing the verification experience to a new level," said Ms. Kuhtarska.

"For example, at Noda, we build strong partnerships with identity verification providers, which excels our payment security and reliability," Ms. Kuhtarska added.

"Noda's payment solution is already becoming increasingly popular among users and businesses in various industries. Soon, it will be possible to pay both via a classic one-off checkout and to implement subscription payments via Noda's platform," added Ms. Kuhtarska.

