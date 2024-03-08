abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust's (AUSC's) managers, Abby Glennie and Amanda Yeaman, are looking forward to further improvement in the trust's relative performance, as investors' focus is now more on company fundamentals rather than macroeconomic developments. The managers are continuing to use the Matrix, a proprietary screening tool, to search for companies exhibiting high-quality, growth and positive momentum features. Despite a difficult period of performance during 2022, when rising interest rates led to a derating of growth stocks, the strategy employed by abrdn's small-cap team has proved very successful over the last 25+ years across multiple business cycles.

