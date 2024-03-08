Redback Technologies, an Australian inverter and battery company, is trying to secure new investment after entering into voluntary administration this week. From pv magazine Australia Brisbane-based Redback Technologies has entered voluntary administration and is now actively seeking new investment. McGrathNicol Restructuring has been appointed as voluntary administrators of Redback Operations Pty. Ltd. , with McGrathNicol confirming partners Anthony Connelly, Mark Holland and Jamie Harris were appointed on March 5. The administrators said they are working with Redback Operations' employees, ...

