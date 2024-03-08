Reply has been ranked among the leading providers of "Salesforce-related Services in Europe 2024" in the PAC Innovation RADAR, an industry study by the independent research and consulting company PAC. In the report, Reply received the highest "Best in Class" award in five industries: Energy Utilities, Financial Services, Communication Media, Retail and Manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240308650974/en/

The PAC INNOVATION RADAR is an instrument for the holistic evaluation of software and ICT service providers from the independent research and consulting company PAC. In the PAC INNOVATION RADAR for Salesforce-related services in Europe, Reply was awarded "Best in Class" in five sectors. (Photo: Business Wire)

The study evaluates the service performance of international software and ICT service providers implementing Salesforce projects in specific IT market segments. Based on pre-defined criteria, PAC analyzes the strategy, development, and market position of the providers and assesses their performance and competencies. For IT decision makers, the PAC RADAR provides valuable guidance in selecting the appropriate service partner.

In the Energy Utilities, Financial Services, Communication Media, Retail and Manufacturing sectors, Reply was once again awarded "Best in Class" for its outstanding expertise and market strength in Salesforce-related services. A Salesforce partner since 2005, Reply uses the Salesforce platform to implement effective, customised cloud solutions to ensure customer success worldwide.

Thanks to its companies highly specialised in Salesforce technology, Arlanis Reply, Open Reply, Retail Reply and Power Reply, and more than 900 Salesforce certifications, Reply's competencies cover the entire Salesforce offering: Sales, Service and Marketing, B2B and B2C Commerce, Integration with Mulesoft and Analytics with Tableau. In addition, Reply's experts work with Salesforce extensions for CPQ, Field Service Lightning, Pardot and Einstein AI.

Nick Mayes, Principal Analyst at PAC, commented: "Reply is intensively exploring the market potential of generative AI for enterprises and offers strong expertise in the field of AI and Chat GPT. As a result, Reply has been able to implement innovative Salesforce GPT applications to support the needs of different industry sectors, in a very short time. Reply is leading the development of Salesforce's AI portfolio, creating new business models, products and services for enterprises."

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply, added: "Reply has an agile and integrated approach to developing cloud-native solutions. Our international teams use the latest technologies, such as AI, to optimise the customer experience and implement projects that have a proven impact on the business success of companies."

Reply has already been named an "EMEA Strategic Partner" by Salesforce in 2023. This designation is given by Salesforce to partner companies that are committed to working across regions and driving strategic issues such as generative AI together with Salesforce. Moreover, Reply is one of the few Salesforce experts in the automotive sector worldwide and has been confirmed by Salesforce as an "Automotive Cloud Launch Partner."

About PAC Innovation RADAR: "Leading Providers of Salesforce-related services in Europe 2024"

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

PAC

PAC is the leading European consulting and analyst firm for the IT industry, a content-based company with a consulting DNA. We accompany software IT service vendors worldwide on their growth journey. Since 1976, we have helped our clients to understand market dynamics, grow their revenue, and raise their profile. PAC is an analyst-led consultancy with a team of over 100 experts across Europe. We provide market research and analysis on more than 30 countries worldwide, delivered through our portfolio pillars, Guidance, Insights, and Visibility, and our renowned SITSI® research platform. www.pacanalyst.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240308650974/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Sandra Dennhardt

s.dennhardt@reply.com

Tel. +49 170 4546229