The module has a size of 143 mm x 143 mm and an active area of 204. 11 cm². The result was certified by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE). An international research team led by Germany's Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg has built a large area organic photovoltaic (OPV) panel with a world record efficiency of 14. 5%. The result was certified by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE). For the same module type, the Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg achieved an efficiency of 14. 46% in December 2023. That ...

