Freitag, 08.03.2024
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141
Minesto AB: Minesto selected for Swedish Energy Agency and Business Sweden's BAPSEA programme in Southeast Asia

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has been awarded a place in the acceleration programme BAPSEA (Business Acceleration Programme Southeast Asia), strengthening Minesto's business capabilities in the region. BAPSEA is a joint programme by the Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) and Business Sweden. It runs for 18 months and commences mid-March 2024. Minesto's performance and potential has secured the company a place to participate in the programme 2024-2025.

BAPSEA is aimed at supporting Swedish companies with innovative solutions in energy and sustainability to enter the Southeast Asian market. Through the 18-month programme, Minesto will have access to resources, guidance, and networking opportunities with industry leaders, government officials, and potential partners in Southeast Asia.

"Being a part of the BAPSEA programme strengthens our ability to accelerate market progression in Southeast Asia. It also signals that our technology is regarded as a valuable contribution to the energy transition in one of the most challenging parts of the world, given the current dependence on fossil fuels," comments Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-selected-for-swedish-energy-agency-and-business-sweden-s-bapsea-programme-in-southeast-asia,c3942970

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3942970/2657222.pdf

Press Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-selected-for-swedish-energy-agency-and-business-swedens-bapsea-programme-in-southeast-asia-302083941.html

