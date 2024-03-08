The Indian solar industry's transition to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterojunction (HJT) underscores the need for technological upgrades and more investment in cell manufacturing capabilities. From pv magazine India Several solar manufacturers spoke with pv magazine in February at Intersolar India 2024 in the state of Gujarat. Most have started TOPCon module production and are getting a good response from the market. TOPCon is expected to account for almost 50% of the market by the end of this year. But while some companies are producing TOPCon cells, current industry capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...