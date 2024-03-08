Researchers in Portugal have addressed the so-called 'parking dilemma' of electric cars incorporating photovoltaic modules. They looked into the tradeoff between charging the car and raising its inside temperature. They calculated the critical time as a function of the car's solar capacity. Scientists from Portugal's University of Lisbon have investigated an important issue of vehicles integrating photovoltaic modules - parking a PV-powered car out in the sun to recharge it makes its indoor temperature rise, which demands more power for the air conditioning (AC) to reach comfortable levels ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...