The Chinese panel manufacturer said its new products have a temperature coefficient of -0. 28%/C and a power output ranging from 565 W to 590 W. They rely on the company's proprietary hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cell technology. Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has unveiled two new modules based on its proprietary hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cell technology. The company has yet to explain exactly what HPBC is, but it is believed to be an extension of p-type interdigitated back-contact (IBC) technology that combines the structural advantages of PERC, TOPCon, and IBC ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...