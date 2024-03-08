Bybit to Host Exclusive VIP Gathering Events in Taiwan Alongside ETH Taipei

DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, today announced an exclusive VIP gathering event in Taipei on March 23, coinciding with ETH Taipei, the largest blockchain event in Taiwan.

This exclusive event offers Bybit VIP clients a unique opportunity to:

Network with fellow industry leaders and Bybit representatives.

Gain valuable insights from a first-hand report by the Bybit team.

Be among the first to hear exciting announcements and future plans.

Mingle with popular YouTubers and celebrities

Enter a chance to win a share of a 660,000 NTD prize pool.

This event is exclusive to Bybit VIPs. Existing VIP clients can register through their dedicated VIP client manager. Not yet a Bybit VIP? Sign up between March 5th and March 20th to become a VIP and gain access to this event. Additionally, the first 88 new VIPs will receive the following:

A Chivalries of Mantle NFT (floor price value) Exclusive Bybit merchandise

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit stated, "We are thrilled to host this exclusive gathering for our valued VIP clients during ETH Taipei week. This event embodies Bybit's commitment to fostering a close-knit community and rewarding our VIPs for their continued trust and support."

Bybit, through this exclusive event, demonstrates its dedication to supporting the local blockchain community and fostering meaningful connections with its VIP clients.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top-three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

