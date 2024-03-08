Essa Pharma Inc. Reports Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, USA and VANCOUVER, CANADA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on March 6, 2024 (the "Meeting").
At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") resolved to set the number of directors of the Company at ten and re-elected to the board of directors, by ordinary resolution passed by ballot vote, David R. Parkinson, Richard M. Glickman, Gary Sollis, Franklin M. Berger, Scott Requadt, Marella Thorell, Alex Martin, Sandy Zweifach, Philip Kantoff and Lauren Merendino to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
David R. Parkinson
29,947,985
99.73 %
81,989
0.27 %
Richard MGlickman
29,948,035
99.73 %
81,939
0.27 %
Gary Sollis
29,945,788
99.72 %
84,186
0.28 %
Franklin M. Berger
29,937,249
99.69 %
92,725
0.31 %
Scott Requadt
29,947,985
99.73 %
81,989
0.27 %
MarellaThorell
23,840,414
79.39 %
6,189,560
20.61 %
Alex Martin
30,014,431
99.95 %
15,543
0.05 %
Sandy Zweifach
30,013,358
99.94 %
16,616
0.06 %
Philip Kantoff
30,014,381
99.95 %
15,593
0.05 %
Lauren Merendino
30,015,635
99.95 %
14,339
0.05 %
At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved: (i) the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company; (ii) an amendment to the Company's omnibus incentive plan (as amended, the "Amended Omnibus Plan") to increase the number of common shares of the Company reserved and available for issuance under the Amended Omnibus Plan; and (iii) on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.
Contact Information:
David Wood
Chief Financial Officer, ESSA Pharma Inc.
T: 778-331-0962
E: [email protected]
ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.
