08.03.2024
China National Silk Museum: Explore the Heritage of Confucius: Ritual Artifacts, Music, and Traditional Attire

HANGZHOU, China, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of March 7, 2024, China National Silk Museum held the opening ceremony of the "Special Exhibition of Ritual Utensils, Musical Instruments and Costumes of the Kong (Confucius) Family Mansion". And in "the Night of Rituals and Music", a music feast was brought by the Xiaoshao Music Troupe of the Confucius Museum. They played with dozens of musical instruments such as set of bells, chime stones, qin, se and chi, restored with reference to excavated musical instruments and artifacts. The performance featured such pieces as "The Book of Poetry", "Autumn Thoughts on the Dressing Table", "Phoenix Seeking His Mate", and "A Moonlit Night on the Spring River", as well as the dance from the ancient rituals.

The Night of Rituals and Music

Confucius, a renowned philosopher, politician and educator in ancient China, was instrumental in promoting the rich traditions of ritual and music from the pre-Qin Period. Revered as the "Sacred Model Teacher for Ten Thousand Generations" by Chinese emperors, his system of belief involving philosophy, politics and ethics (subsequently known as Confucianism) has exerted profound influence on Chinese culture, including sartorial etiquette.

Located in his birthplace, Qufu City of Shandong Province, China, the Confucius Museum, which houses artifacts from the Confucius Mansion (also known as the Kong Family Mansion) housing the male direct descendants of Confucius, has a leading collection of over 100,000 collections; among them the ten ceremonial utensils of the Shang and Zhou dynasties. Within this remarkable collection, the series of Confucius portraits, crafted over various historical periods, and the authentic Ming and Qing dynasty garments and headwear stand out as particularly renowned treasures.

In a collaborative effort to illuminate the sage's teachings, the China National Silk Museum and Confucius Museum are proud to present an exhibition in Hangzhou. This event will celebrate the legacy of Confucian virtues, the sophistication of ancient ceremonial practices, and the splendor of traditional Chinese fashion. The exhibition will feature nearly a hundred ceremonial instruments used in Confucius worship, originating from the Confucius Mansion collection, as well as Ming, Qing, and Republic-period garments and headpieces passed down through Confucius' lineage.

The exhibition will last till May 26, 2024. A series of events will be held during this period.

The Exhibition of Rituals and Music

