KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts at the 2024 HAEi Regional Conference meeting taking place in Panama City, Panama from March 15-17. KalVista is a Silver-level sponsor of the meeting. The presentations are:

Relationship Between Time to ?On-demand Treatment and Quality of Life During Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Sandra Christiansen, Timothy Craig, Maeve O'Connor, Cristine Radojicic, Julie Ulloa, Sherry Danese, Vibha Desai, Tomas Andriotti, Paul Audhya, Paula Busse.? Results shared as an oral presentation as part of Abstract Oral Presentations: Session 1 on Saturday, March 16 at 9:15 am EST in the Magnolia Room

Anxiety Associated with On-Demand Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attacks: James Wedner, Cristine Radojicic, Julie Ulloa, Sherry Danese, Vibha Desai, Paul Audhya Sandra Christiansen . Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A

Delayed On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Patient Perceptions and Associated Barriers: Sandra Christiansen, Maeve O'Connor , Julie Ulloa, Sherry Danese, Vibha Desai, Paul Audhya, Paula Busse. Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A

Characteristics of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks Among Long-Term Prophylaxis Users: Bob Geng, Vibha Desai, Julie Ulloa, Sherry Danese, Paul Audhya, Timothy Craig, Maeve O'Conno r (presenter-only). Results shared as an oral poster presentation and Q&A

Treatment Patterns of Patients Requiring Redosing of an On-demand Treatment After the Return of an HAE Attack: Constance Katelaris , Michael Manning, Sally van Kooten,Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Julie Ulloa, William Lumry

Anxiety Associated with Refilling On-demand Therapy for HAE Attacks Contributes to Treatment Delay and Non-Treatment: Daniel F. Soteres, Anete S. Grumach , Sally van Kooten,Neil Malloy,Markus Heckmann, Julie Ulloa, Autumn Burnette

Characterizing the Negative Impact of Delayed On-Demand Treatment of HAE Attacks: Princess Ogbogu, Hilary Longhurst, Sally van Kooten,Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Julie Ulloa, Ricardo Zwiener

All poster presentations will take place on Friday, March 15 starting at 7:20 p.m. EST in the Vetiver Room.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista disclosed positive phase 3 data for the KONFIDENT trial for its oral, on-demand therapy sebetralstat in February 2024. The Company anticipates submitting a new drug application to the U.S. FDA for sebetralstat in the first half of 2024 and expects to file for approval in Europe and Japan later in 2024. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment for people living with HAE and other diseases.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and their results, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2023, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240308093167/en/

Contacts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jarrod Aldom

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(201) 705-0254

jarrod.aldom@kalvista.com

Ryan Baker

Head, Investor Relations

(617) 771-5001