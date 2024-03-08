Zedge, Inc.: Zedge To Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its second fiscal quarter 2024, ended January 31, 2024.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern on March 15, 2024. Management will then host an earnings conference call beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern to discuss its second fiscal quarter 2024 results, outlook, and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call-in Info:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 664424

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/50078

Replay:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 50078

About Zedge: Zedge builds digital marketplaces and friendly competitive games around content people use to express themselves. Our leading products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, a freemium digital content marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI wallpaper maker; GuruShots, a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji'. Our vision is to enable and connect creators who enjoy friendly competitions with a community of prospective consumers in order to drive commerce. We serve 10's of millions of active users across our offerings every month. For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Contact: Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696, ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com