Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Spekulation: Noch heute handeln? Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Kommt die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5QN | ISIN: SE0016844831 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JO
Tradegate
08.03.24
09:07 Uhr
3,171 Euro
+0,007
+0,22 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO CAR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO CAR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1953,20013:11
3,1963,19913:11
GlobeNewswire
08.03.2024 | 12:46
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Volvo Car due to extra distribution (68/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Volvo Car AB (Volvo
Car) published on March 5, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Volvo Car has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
planned for March 26, 2024, approves an extra distribution through a split
redemption, so that Volvo Car shareholders will receive one (1) redemption
share for each Volvo Car share held, fourteen (14) redemption shares are
entitled to three (3) Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (Polestar) Swedish
Depository Receipts (SDRs). The scheduled Ex-date is April 11, 2024. Provided
that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures/forwards in Volvo
Car (VCAR). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1202290
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.