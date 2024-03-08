Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC) has started accepting expressions of interest for a 400 MW battery energy storage system (BESS). The chosen developer will enter into a long-term agreement with the Abu Dhabi-based utility as the sole procurer. EWEC is requesting expressions of interest for the development of an independent greenfield 400 MW BESS. The project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the BESS and associated infrastructure. The chosen developer will enter into a long-term agreement with EWEC as the sole procurer. EWEC ...

