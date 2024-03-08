Oilprice.com: How Europe Can Win the Energy War With Russia

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural gas is now back in fashion in a very big way and the new mantra is that domestic sources in combination with renewable energy are the only true answer to energy security. Companies mentioned in this release include:Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

In early February, Germany earmarked $16 billion for the construction of four natural gas power plants to complement a renewable energy expansion push. And Austria has recently made its largest natural gas discovery in four decades-enough to increase its domestic production by 50%.

All of this pinpoints Europe as one of the best and most exciting places to be for new energy opportunities, and that means huge opportunities for companies to come in and develop gas fields that were overlooked by the supermajors, who have taken to chasing bigger things in offshore frontiers.

Below are two companies well-positioned to take advantage of the new energy security atmosphere in Europe:

#1 MCF Energy ( MCF.V ; MCFNF.QX )

Small-cap MCF Energy, backed by veteran explorer and producer, Ford Nicholson, is convinced that this is the right atmosphere in which to foster European energy security through domestic natural gas production.

Germany and Austria are key venues for this, and MCF is tapping into five key prospects several of which have had wells that have produced or are capable of producing gas from , three previous discoveries.

MCF Energy is the first new public company consolidating major exploration projects in Europe, and it's the first since Russia invaded Ukraine to offer investors an opportunity to help build domestic natural gas resources in Germany and Austria.

The company is targeting large-scale natural gas exploration and production here, with two drills in the next several months, the first of which has already begun in Austria, in the Welchau prospect near the Austrian Alps.

Strategically located only 18 kilometers from a pipeline, Welchau is adjacent to an up-dip from a discovery that intersected at least a 400-meter gas column previously. According to MCF, all elements are in place here for a significant discovery.

MCF management has indicated an intent to move its drill bit after the well at Welchau within a matter of weeks from Austria into Germany, in the Lech prospect, where it will re-enter a well previously drilled by Mobil (now Exxon) in the '80s, with proven gas and oil.

Thanks to its 100% acquisition of German Genexco last year, MCF Energy is now ready to drill down for some much-needed domestic energy resources for Germany.

MCF's second drill, planned for March, is in Bavaria, which is home to the company's Lech and East Lech concessions, which cover 10 sq km and 100 sq km, respectively. Lech has three previously drilled wells and two discoveries. Adjacent to this, Lech East, in southwest Bavaria, is a large-scale concession covering ~100 square kilometers, with significant 3D seismic and AI showing more potential ahead of MCF Energy's planned 4.6-million-euro exploration program.

At Lech, MCF will re-enter Mobil's former Kinsau #1 well, adapting new drilling technology and eventually horizontal wells to stimulate the hydrocarbons that are already known to exist. Mobil established production rates of over 24 MMCF per day of natural gas with associated condensate from the Kinsau #1 in the '80s. Mobil was exploring for oil so never developed the gas discovery. The second well drilled by Mobil found oil in a deeper zone which produced at about 180 BOPD with associated gas but with low oil prices was also never developed.

This well, being a re-entry of a proven, previously drilled hole could translate into quick cash flow for MCF Energy, and one hit could flare out into multiple development zones for each well.

About a week into a 40-day drill in Austria and only several months away from its first drill into Germany's proven resources, MCF Energy ( MCF.V ; MCFNF.QX ) is convinced it's on track for a hit that could give Germany a partial domestic solution to its ongoing energy security problems.

#2 BP Plc

What BP brings to the table is more significant than ever for European energy security. In mid-February, BP (as the key player in the Shah Deniz consortium) flipped the switch on its Shah Deniz 2 gas development in the Caspian Sea with first production.

This massive project, offshore Azerbaijan, currently has a production capacity of around 79 million standard cubic meters of gas per day (29 billion per year).

Late last year, Azerbaijan said it was on target to double gas exports to Europe by 2027, having exported over 8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2021, and with 12 billion cubic meters targeted for 2023.

Last summer, BP signed a long-term LNG supply deal with Austria's OMV ( OMV ) in bid said to help improve European energy security in the aftermath of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

BP is banking on being a key player in the European energy security game, now, and the only thing dampening this outlook right now is the Biden Administration's move in January to pause new LNG projects in the U.S.

Bonus: 5 More Companies Looking To Capitalize on the Energy Bull Market

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), widely known as Petrobras, stands as Brazil's flagship in the global energy landscape, chiefly engaging in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and natural gas. Notably, Petrobras has pivoted towards leveraging its vast oil reserves and cutting-edge deep-water exploration capabilities to assert a stronger presence on the international stage, including potential markets in Europe.

Moreover, the company's strategic investments in offshore pre-salt oil fields, which yield low-sulfur content crude, align well with Europe's stringent environmental standards, potentially giving Petrobras an edge in European markets.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), Colombia's national oil company, has expanded its operational horizon beyond the Americas, eyeing the global stage with its diversified portfolio of energy assets. As Europe grapples with energy security and seeks to diversify its energy imports, Ecopetrol's potential as a supplier of crude oil and derivative products to European markets becomes increasingly significant.

Ecopetrol's strategic initiatives, such as exploring new reserves and enhancing its refining capabilities, position the company to respond adeptly to the rising demand in Europe for cleaner fuels and reliable energy sources.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), a leading American oil and natural gas exploration and production company, primarily operates within North America's most prolific basins. However, the evolving dynamics of the global energy market, particularly Europe's increasing reliance on LNG and the quest for diversified energy sources could position Devon as a beneficiary of heightened demand and favorable pricing, especially for its LNG and natural gas products.

As Europe accelerates its transition towards greener energy sources amidst geopolitical tensions affecting traditional supply lines, Devon's potential to export LNG to European markets could see a significant uptick.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), re-emerging as a leaner and more focused entity, has positioned itself as a key player in the United States' natural gas and oil sectors, particularly in the Marcellus Shale and Haynesville formations. With Europe's intensified search for alternative energy sources to diversify away from Russian gas, Chesapeake's role as a significant natural gas producer positions it advantageously to capitalize on this demand surge.

Chesapeake's strategic focus on technological innovation and operational efficiency enhances its ability to respond swiftly to international market demands. As European nations increasingly turn to LNG to ensure energy security and transition towards greener fuels, Chesapeake could see an expansion in its international footprint through potential exports or partnerships with European energy firms.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) stands as one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America, with a vast network of pipelines and terminals that could play a pivotal role in meeting Europe's increasing demand for natural gas and LNG . As Europe seeks to secure stable and diversified energy supplies, Kinder Morgan's infrastructure and operations in LNG export terminals, notably the Elba Island LNG facility, are well-poised to support this demand.

The heightened interest in LNG as a bridge fuel in Europe, amid the transition to renewable energy, underscores the potential for Kinder Morgan to strengthen its presence in the global LNG market.

By. Josh Owens

