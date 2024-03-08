TVS Motor Company (TVSM) a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segment is showcasing its product range for Europe at the Salon du Deux Roues, Lyon till March 10, 2024. In being present at one of Europe's premier auto expos, TVSM has announced its presence in France. The company has partnered with Emil Frey, a 100-year-old enterprise with extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe.

TVS Motor Company zone at Salon du Deux Roues, Lyon in France (Photo: Business Wire)

TVSM is the world's fourth largest two and three wheeler manufacturer, and the third most valued by market cap. Its products already sell in 80 countries.

The company is putting on displaythe TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 310, TVS Ronin, its electric scooters TVS iQube S, TVS X, and its performance scooter TVS NTORQ. The mobility show will be an opportunity for visitors to discover these models which are already approved for Europe. It will allow entities interested in marketing the brand in France to interact with the French and Indian TVS teams present on site.

Speaking on the participation, Sharad Mohan Mishra, President, Strategy, TVS Motor Company, said, "Our participation marks a significant milestone. Engaging with enthusiasts at this esteemed event enhances our visibility in France. We invite attendees to explore our pavilion and witness TVS Motor's engineering, quality, and design prowess."

Visitors are invited to the TVS Motor zone in stand 3B2 located in Hall 3.1 at the Salon du Deux Roues 2024.

PRODUCT DETAILS

TVS X the world's most advanced connected, electric scooter proudly made in India. This revolutionary machine sets a new benchmark in the global electric mobility industry with stunning design, unmatched performance cutting-edge tech features, carving out a new category. TVS iQube TVSM's flagship electric two-wheeler launched in 2020. It has led the mass adoption of EV mobility in India. TVS Apache 310 Series a result of the symbiotic partnership with BMW, stands as a testament to international collaboration. TVS Ronin a 'modern-retro' motorcycle, designed ground up and is a lifestyle statement that takes inspiration from the modern, new-age rider. It is designed with style, technology, and riding experience to promote an unscripted lifestyle. TVS NTORQ - a premium scooter that boasts of superior performance backed by TVS Racing Pedigree.

