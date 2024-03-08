OTC Markets Group Welcomes NGEx Minerals Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NGEX; OTCQX: NGXXF), a leading exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. NGEx Minerals Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



NGEx Minerals Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NGXXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Wojtek Wodzicki, President & CEO of NGEx Minerals, commented, "We are pleased to follow up our recent graduation to the TSX in Canada with this upgrade to the OTCQX in the U.S. as we endeavour to make NGEx shares more accessible to a broader range of investors. These recent milestones should strengthen our shareholder base and provide more investors the opportunity to participate in our exciting growth story at NGEx."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About NGEx Minerals Ltd.

NGEx Minerals is a leading exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, with projects in Argentina and Chile. NGEx is advancing its newly discovered Lunahuasi deposit located in San Juan Province, Argentina. NGEx also holds a majority interest in the large-scale Los Helados copper-gold development project located in Region III, Chile. Both Lunahuasi and Los Helados are located within the emerging Vicuna District, which includes the Caserones mine, and the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com