WKN: A2JGKR | ISIN: US52110H1005 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZL
Frankfurt
08.03.24
08:00 Uhr
3,360 Euro
+0,060
+1,82 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8205,00015:08
PR Newswire
08.03.2024 | 12:30
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lazydays Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results, Provides Update On 2024 Performance

TAMPA, Fla., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: GORV) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

John North, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The fourth quarter of 2023 proved to be a challenging operating environment, in particular due to industry wide economic pressures. However, after increasing our marketing budget and aggressively discounting 2022 and 2023 inventory our unit volumes increased meaningfully both sequentially and year-over-year in December, January and February. More importantly, we have seen gross profit on vehicle sales improve from December to February and an increasing percentage mix of current model year units sold relative to the total, generating more gross profit dollars. As of today, our new inventory is comprised of more than 80% current model year units, and we believe is among the healthiest in the industry. Additionally, our adjusted cash flow from operations is positive this quarter to date."

Commenting on 2024, John stated, "We anticipate a pre-tax loss in the first quarter and a return to profitability thereafter. Given the significant corporate development actions taken in 2023, the first six months of this year will be focused on improving volume and store performance. For the full year 2024, we anticipate both positive net income and operational cash flow. The quality of our locations, the partnerships we have with our OEMs and the operational improvements we have made to our leadership team give me confidence in our future results and we look forward to demonstrating the earnings power of the company in the future."

Fourth quarter 2023 revenue decreased to $198.0 million from $243.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. As a result of the decline in the price of our common equity in the fourth quarter of 2023, we determined a triggering event had occurred relative to the carrying value of goodwill, and, as a result, we recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $118.0 million in the quarter.

Fourth quarter 2023 net loss was $108.0 million compared to net loss of $1.4 million for the same period in 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $13.8 million compared to net income of $0.9 million for the same period in 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 net loss per diluted share was $7.59 compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.24 for the same period in 2022. Adjusted fourth quarter 2023 net loss per diluted share was $1.09 compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.02 for the same period in 2022.

The fourth quarter 2023 adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $6.50 per diluted share related to our non-cash goodwill impairment charge, LIFO adjustment, and acquisition expenses. The fourth quarter of 2022 adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.22 per diluted share related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and severance and transition costs.

Net loss for 2023 was $110.3 million compared to net income of $66.4 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted net loss for 2023 was $11.5 million compared to net income of $64.1 million for the same period in 2022. Net loss per diluted share for 2023 was $8.45 compared to net income per diluted share of $2.42 for the same period in 2022, and adjusted net loss per diluted share was $1.24 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $3.05 for the same period in 2022.

The adjusted results for full year 2023 exclude a net non-core charge of $7.21 per diluted share related to the effects of a non-cash goodwill impairment charge, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses, severance and transition costs and a storm reserve. The adjusted results for the same period in 2022 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.63 per diluted share related to the effects of changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and severance and transition costs.

Corporate Developments
As previously announced, during the fourth quarter we acquired Orangewood RV in Surprise, Arizona and RVzz in St. George, Utah. We also opened our Ft. Pierce, Florida greenfield location. We estimate these stores will add $110.0 million in annual revenues at steady state.

Earlier this week we announced the opening of our Surprise, Arizona dealership, the fourth and final greenfield location we began development on in 2021. This marks our third location in the Phoenix metropolitan area is expected to generate estimated annual revenues of $50.0 million at steady state. As of today, we operate 25 locations nationwide.

In January 2024, we launched a comprehensive rebranding effort, including an all-new website, new logos, fonts and colors, and changed our stock symbol to "GORV." These actions are designed to enhance our digital retailing efforts as well as improve our customer experience on mobile devices, which account for over 80% of our website traffic today.

Balance Sheet Update
In the fourth quarter, we cancelled our planned rights offering to stockholders. We subsequently secured a $35.0 million mortgage facility collateralized by seven of our owned locations with a cost basis of approximately $109.9 million. The facility closed on December 29, 2023 and has a three-year term. It is structured to allow us to obtain alternative financing on a location-by-location basis at an increased loan-to-value advance rate with other lending partners including regional and national banks.

We ended the fourth quarter 2023 with cash of $58.1 million. We estimate we can generate an additional $47.5 million in mortgage loan proceeds as we refinance locations at a 75% loan-to-value, in line with advance rates obtained on other mortgage financing secured earlier in 2023. We also have other unencumbered real estate that we estimate can generate additional liquidity of approximately $18 million through financing transactions.

As a result of our financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 and overall market conditions, we received a waiver of our financial covenants associated with our syndicated credit facility for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first two quarters of 2024, with relaxed covenants in the third quarter and a return to our standard covenant package as of the end of 2024.

As of March 7, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $45 million. The reduction in our cash balance from year end is primarily a function of capital expenditures associated with corporate development efforts that are substantially complete as of today.

Kelly Porter, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "With cash on hand of $45 million as of today, we believe we have a strong foundation on which to build. We have generated positive operational cash flow for the first 70 days of 2024 while continuing to make significant operational improvements and we expect to be operationally cash flow positive for the remainder of the year. I'd like to thank our syndicated lenders, lead by M&T Bank, for facilitating the modification to our credit facility to relax our financial covenants and provide room to navigate the current macroeconomic environment and prepare us for a strong 2024."

Conference Call Information
We have scheduled a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday, March 8, 2024 that will also be broadcast live over the internet.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029 / +1 (201) 689-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

About Lazydays
Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.

With a strategic approach to rapid expansion, we are growing our network through both acquisitions and new builds. Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.

Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV."

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future acquisitions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding:

  • Our anticipated financial condition and liquidity
  • Sufficient working capital
  • Full year 2024 results
  • Anticipated revenues from acquired and open point stores; and
  • Anticipated availability of liquidity from our credit facility and unfinanced operating real estate.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, including our earnings outlook, which are made as of the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted cash flow from operations, adjusted net loss, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted cost applicable to revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax benefit, adjusted SG&A, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue, adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted income before income taxes as a percentage of revenue and adjusted net income as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, and also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the following tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

Contact:
investors@lazydays.com

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended
December 31,



Year Ended
December 31,


(In thousands except share and per share amounts)

2023

2022

Change


2023

2022

% Change

Revenues








New vehicle retail

$ 99,351

$ 137,729

(27.9) %


$ 631,748

$ 777,807

(18.8) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

72,433

74,927

(3.3) %


323,258

394,582

(18.1) %

Vehicle wholesale

2,526

2,416

4.5 %


8,006

21,266

(62.4) %

Finance and insurance

11,054

13,891

(20.4) %


62,139

75,482

(17.7) %

Service, body and parts and other

12,665

14,527

(12.8) %


57,596

57,824

(0.4) %

Total revenue

198,029

243,490

(18.7) %


1,082,747

1,326,961

(18.4) %









Cost applicable to revenue








New vehicle retail

86,655

115,155

(24.7) %


552,311

632,316

(12.7) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

59,848

59,186

1.1 %


259,494

301,565

(14.0) %

Vehicle wholesale

2,746

2,395

14.7 %


8,178

21,620

(62.2) %

Finance and insurance

475

513

(7.5) %


2,547

2,729

(6.7) %

Service, body and parts, other

5,916

7,714

(23.3) %


27,723

27,657

0.2 %

LIFO

(297)

4,153

NM


3,752

12,383

(69.7) %

Total cost applicable to revenue

155,343

189,116

(17.9) %


854,005

998,270

(14.5) %

Gross profit

42,686

54,374

(21.5) %


228,742

328,691

(30.4) %









Depreciation and amortization

5,048

4,420

14.2 %


18,512

16,758

10.5 %

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

46,679

47,649

(2.0) %


198,962

222,218

(10.5) %

Goodwill impairment

117,970

-

NM


117,970

-

NM

(Loss) income from operations

(127,011)

2,305

NM


(106,702)

89,715

NM

Other income (expense)








Floor plan interest expense

(7,196)

(3,534)

103.6 %


(24,820)

(8,596)

188.7 %

Other interest expense

(3,578)

(2,158)

65.8 %


(10,062)

(7,996)

25.8 %

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

-

1,782

(100.0) %


856

12,453

(93.1) %

Total other expense, net

(10,774)

(3,910)

175.5 %


(34,026)

(4,139)

NM

(Loss) income before income tax expense

(137,785)

(1,605)

NM


(140,728)

85,576

NM

Income tax benefit (expense)

29,820

205

NM


30,462

(19,183)

NM

Net (loss) income

(107,965)

(1,400)

NM


(110,266)

66,393

NM

Dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock

(1,210)

(1,210)

- %


(4,800)

(4,801)

- %

Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common stock and participating securities

$ (109,175)

$ (2,610)

NM


$ (115,066)

$ 61,592

NM









EPS:








Basic

$ (7.59)

$ (0.24)

NM


$ (8.41)

$ 3.47

NM

Diluted

$ (7.59)

$ (0.24)

NM


$ (8.45)

$ 2.42

NM

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

14,384,961

10,928,362

31.6 %


13,689,001

11,701,302

17.0 %

Diluted

14,384,961

10,928,362

31.6 %


13,689,001

12,797,796

7.0 %


NM - not Meaningful

Total Results Summary

Three Months Ended
December 31,




Year Ended
December 31,




2023

2022

Change



2023

2022

Change


Gross profit margins










New vehicle retail

12.8 %

16.4 %

(360)

bps


12.6 %

18.7 %

(610)

bps

Pre-owned vehicle retail

17.4 %

21.0 %

(360)

bps


19.7 %

23.6 %

(390)

bps

Vehicle wholesale

(8.7) %

0.9 %

(960)

bps


(2.2) %

(1.7) %

(50)

bps

Finance and insurance

95.7 %

96.3 %

(60)

bps


95.9 %

96.4 %

(50)

bps

Service, body and parts and other

53.3 %

46.9 %

640

bps


51.9 %

52.2 %

(30)

bps

Total gross profit margin

21.6 %

22.3 %

(70)

bps


21.1 %

24.8 %

(370)

bps

Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)

21.4 %

24.0 %

(260)

bps


21.5 %

25.7 %

(420)

bps











Retail units sold










New vehicle retail

1,264

1,501

(15.8) %



7,269

8,603

(15.5) %


Pre-owned vehicle retail

1,164

999

16.5 %



5,018

5,409

(7.2) %


Total retail units sold

2,428

2,500

(2.9) %



12,287

14,012

(12.3) %












Average selling price per retail unit










New vehicle retail

$ 78,600

$ 91,758

(14.3) %



$ 86,910

$ 90,411

(3.9) %


Pre-owned vehicle retail

62,228

75,001

(17.0) %



64,420

72,949

(11.7) %












Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)










New vehicle retail

$ 10,044

$ 15,040

(33.2) %



$ 10,928

$ 16,912

(35.4) %


Pre-owned vehicle retail

10,812

15,756

(31.4) %



12,707

17,197

(26.1) %


Finance and insurance

4,357

5,351

(18.6) %



4,850

5,192

(6.6) %












Revenue mix










New vehicle retail

50.2 %

56.6 %




58.3 %

58.6 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail

36.6 %

30.8 %




29.9 %

29.7 %



Vehicle wholesale

1.3 %

1.0 %




0.7 %

1.6 %



Finance and insurance

5.6 %

5.7 %




5.7 %

5.7 %



Service, body and parts and other

6.3 %

5.9 %




5.4 %

4.4 %




100.0 %

100.0 %




100.0 %

100.0 %













Gross profit mix










New vehicle retail

29.7 %

41.5 %




34.7 %

44.3 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail

29.5 %

28.9 %




27.9 %

28.3 %



Vehicle wholesale

(0.5) %

- %




(0.1) %

(0.1) %



Finance and insurance

24.8 %

24.6 %




26.1 %

22.1 %



Service, body and parts and other

15.8 %

12.5 %




13.1 %

9.2 %



LIFO

0.7 %

(7.6) %




(1.6) %

(3.8) %




100.0 %

100.0 %




100.0 %

100.0 %



Other Metrics


Adjusted


As Reported


Adjusted


As Reported


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2023

2022


2023

2022


2023

2022


2023

2022

SG&A as a % of revenue

23.0 %

19.4 %


23.6 %

19.6 %


18.0 %

16.7 %


18.4 %

16.7 %

SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO

107.4 %

80.6 %


110.1 %

81.4 %


83.6 %

64.8 %


85.6 %

65.2 %

Income from operations as a % of revenue

NM

2.9 %


NM

0.9 %


1.8 %

7.8 %


NM

6.8 %

Income from operations as a % of gross profit, excluding LIFO

NM

11.9 %


NM

3.9 %


8.4 %

30.3 %


NM

26.3 %

Income (loss) before income taxes as % of revenue

NM

0.5 %


NM

NM


NM

6.5 %


NM

6.4 %

Net income (loss) as a % of revenue

NM

0.4 %


NM

NM


NM

4.8 %


NM

5.0 %


NM - not meaningful

Other Highlights




As of December 31,



2023


2022

Store Count





Dealerships


24


18






Days Supply*





New vehicle inventory


380


250

Pre-owned vehicle inventory


132


78


* Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level.

Financial Covenants






As of



Requirement


December 31, 2023

Fixed charge coverage ratio


Not less than 1.25 to 1


1.27

Leverage ratio


Waived


NM

Current ratio


Waived


NM


NM - not meaningful

Same-Store Results Summary

Three Months Ended
December 31,




Year Ended
December 31,




(In thousands except share and per share amounts)

2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change


Revenues













New vehicle retail

$ 84,837


$ 129,866


(34.7) %


$ 557,176


$ 731,572


(23.8) %


Pre-owned vehicle retail

62,307


72,739


(14.3) %


290,242


378,117


(23.2) %


Vehicle wholesale

2,334


2,377


(1.8) %


7,567


21,167


(64.2) %


Finance and insurance

9,138


13,310


(31.3) %


54,395


71,899


(24.3) %


Service, body and parts and other

11,108


13,901


(20.1) %


51,392


55,603


(7.6) %


Total revenue

169,724


232,193


(26.9) %


960,772


1,258,358


(23.6) %















Gross profit













New vehicle retail

10,811


21,355


(49.4) %


69,710


137,015


(49.1) %


Pre-owned vehicle retail

10,664


15,170


(29.7) %


56,773


88,854


(36.1) %


Vehicle wholesale

(223)


19


NM


(171)


(354)


NM


Finance and insurance

8,733


12,823


(31.9) %


52,132


69,285


(24.8) %


Service, body and parts and other

5,941


8,059


(26.3) %


26,593


29,109


(8.6) %


LIFO

298


(4,153)


NM


(3,752)


(12,383)


NM


Total gross profit

36,224


53,273


(32.0) %


201,285


311,526


(35.4) %















Gross profit margins













New vehicle retail

12.7 %


16.4 %


(370)

bps

12.5 %


18.7 %


(460)

bps

Pre-owned vehicle retail

17.1 %


20.9 %


(380)

bps

19.6 %


23.5 %


(390)

bps

Vehicle wholesale

(9.5) %


0.8 %


NM

bps

(2.3) %


(1.7) %


(60)

bps

Finance and insurance

95.6 %


96.3 %


(70)

bps

95.8 %


96.4 %


(60)

bps

Service, body and parts and other

53.5 %


58.0 %


(450)

bps

51.7 %


52.4 %


(70)

bps

Total gross profit margin

21.3 %


22.9 %


(170)

bps

21.0 %


24.8 %


(190)

bps

Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)

21.2 %


24.7 %


(350)

bps

21.3 %


25.7 %


(440)

bps














Retail units sold













New vehicle retail

1,033


1,396


(26.0) %


6,142


7,867


(21.9) %


Pre-owned vehicle retail

958


951


0.7 %


4,362


5,049


(13.6) %


Total retail units sold

1,991


2,347


(15.2) %


10,504


12,916


(18.7) %















Average selling price per retail unit













New vehicle retail

$ 82,127


$ 93,027


(11.7) %


$ 90,716


$ 92,993


(2.4) %


Pre-owned vehicle retail

65,039


76,487


(15.0) %


66,539


74,889


(11.2) %















Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)













New vehicle retail

$ 10,465


$ 15,297


(31.6) %


$ 11,350


$ 17,417


(34.8) %


Pre-owned vehicle retail

11,132


15,951


(30.2) %


13,015


17,598


(26.0) %


Finance and insurance

4,386


5,464


(19.7) %


4,963


5,364


(7.5) %


Total vehicle retail

15,172


21,026


(28) %


17,004


22,852


(25.6) %



NM - not meaningful

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


As of December 31,

(In thousands)


2023


2022

Current assets





Cash


$ 58,085


$ 61,687

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts


22,694


25,053

Inventories


456,087


378,881

Income tax receivable


7,419


7,912

Prepaid expenses and other


2,614


3,316

Total current assets


546,899


476,849






Long-term assets





Property and equipment, net


265,726


158,991

Operating lease assets


26,377


26,984

Goodwill


-


83,460

Intangible assets, net


80,546


81,665

Other assets


2,750


2,769

Deferred income tax asset


15,444


-

Total assets


$ 937,742


$ 830,718











Current liabilities





Floor plan notes payable


446,783


348,735

Other current liabilities


53,197


50,890

Total current liabilities


499,980


399,625






Long-term liabilities





Financing liability, non-current portion, net


91,401


89,770

Revolving line of credit


49,500


-

Long-term debt, non-current portion, net


61,429


10,131

Other long-term liabilities


22,242


39,197

Total liabilities


724,552


538,723






Series A Convertible Preferred Stock


56,193


54,983

Stockholders' Equity


156,997


237,012

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 937,742


$ 830,718

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows




Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)


2023


2022

Cash Flows From Operating Activities





Net (loss) income


$ (110,266)


$ 66,393

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:





Stock-based compensation


2,249


2,813

Bad debt expense


12


(526)

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment


10,954


9,480

Amortization of intangible assets


7,558


7,278

Amortization of debt discount


312


431

Non-cash lease expense


296


173

Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment


28


(20)

Goodwill Impairment


117,970


-

Deferred income taxes


(30,980)


1,872

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities


(856)


(12,453)

Impairment charges


629


-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




-

Receivables


2,347


6,512

Inventories


(42,901)


(127,594)

Prepaid expenses and other


450


(613)

Income tax receivable/payable


492


(6,725)

Other assets


(199)


(1,146)

Accounts payable and Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


5,425


(17,835)

Total Adjustments


73,786


(138,353)

Net Cash Used In Operating Activities


$ (36,480)


$ (71,960)













Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)


2023


2022

Net cash provided by operating activities, as reported


$ (36,480)


$ (71,960)

Net borrowings on floor plan notes payable


98,530


148,180

Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with acquired new inventory


(28,751)


-

Net cash provided by operating activities, as adjusted


$ 33,299


$ 76,220

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

As reported

LIFO

Acquisition expense

Impairment charge

Adjusted

Costs applicable to revenues

$ 155,343

$ 298

$ -

$ -

$ 155,642

Selling, general and administrative expenses

46,679


(1,142)

-

45,537

Goodwill impairment

117,970

-

-

(117,970)

-

(Loss) income from operations

(127,011)

(298)

1,142

117,970

(8,197)

(Loss) income before income tax expense

$ (137,785)

$ (298)

$ 1,142

$ 117,970

$ (18,971)

Income tax benefit (expense)

29,820

62

(236)

(24,427)

5,219

Net (loss) income

$ (107,965)

$ (236)

$ 906

$ 93,543

$ (13,752)







Diluted net loss per share

$ (7.59)




$ (1.09)

Shares used for diluted calculation

14,384,961






Three Months Ended December 31, 2022


($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

As reported

Gain on change
in fair value of
warrant liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition
expense

Severance and
transition costs

Adjusted

Costs applicable to revenues

$ 189,116

$ -

$ (4,153)

$ -

$ -

$ 184,963

Selling, general and administrative expenses

47,649

-

-

(203)

(299)

47,147

Income from operations

2,305

-

4,153

203

299

6,960

Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

1,782

(1,782)

-

-

-

-

(Loss) income before income taxes

$ (1,605)

$ (1,782)

$ 4,153

$ 203

$ 299

1,268

Income tax benefit (expense)

205

-

(458)

(46)

(33)

(332)

Net (loss) income

$ (1,400)

$ (1,782)

$ 3,695

$ 157

$ 266

$ 936








Diluted net loss per share

$ (0.24)





$ (0.02)

Shares used for diluted calculation

10,928,362














Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

As reported

Gain on change
in fair value of
warrant liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition
expense

Severance and
transition costs

Impairment
charge

Storm
Reserve

Adjusted

Costs applicable to revenues

$ 854,005

$ -

$ (3,752)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 850,253

Selling, general and administrative expenses

198,962

-

-

(2,340)

(1,278)

(629)

(300)

194,415

Goodwill impairment

117,970





(117,970)


-

(Loss) income from operations

(106,702)

-

3,752

2,340

1,278

118,599

300

19,567

Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

856

(856)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Loss) income before income taxes

$ (140,728)

$ (856)

$ 3,752

$ 2,340

$ 1,278

$ 118,599

$ 300

$ (15,315)

Income tax benefit (expense)

30,462

-

(788)

(492)

(360)

(24,920)

(106)

3,796

Net (loss) income

$ (110,266)

$ (856)

$ 2,964

$ 1,848

$ 918

$ 93,679

$ 194

$ (11,519)










Diluted net loss per share

$ (8.45)







$ (1.24)

Shares used for diluted calculation

13,689,001









Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

As reported

Gain on change
in fair value of
warrant liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition
expense

Severance and
transition costs

Adjusted

Costs applicable to revenues

$ 998,270

$ -

(12,383)

$ -

$ -

$ 985,887

Selling, general and administrative expenses

222,218

-

-

(286)

(900)

221,032

Income from operations

89,715

-

12,383

286

900

103,284

Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

12,453

(12,453)

-

-

-

-

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 85,576

$ (12,453)

$ 12,383

$ 286

$ 900

$ 86,692

Income tax expense

(19,183)

-

(3,143)

(73)

(228)

(22,627)

Net income (loss)

$ 66,393

$ (12,453)

$ 9,240

$ 213

$ 672

$ 64,065








Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.42





$ 3.05

Shares used for diluted calculation

12,797,796







* In periods where the change in fair value of warrants is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not affected by this line item.

SOURCE Lazydays

