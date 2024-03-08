NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The financial results of Steel Connect, Inc. ("Steel Connect" or "STCN") have been included in the Company's consolidated financial statements since the exchange transaction on May 1, 2023.

Unaudited Q4 2023 Q4 2022 ($ in thousands) FY 2023 FY 2022 $466,907 $422,615 Revenue $1,905,457 $1,695,441 42,697 73,083 Net income 154,002 206,165 41,261 73,012 Net income attributable to common unitholders 150,829 205,972 59,358 44,649 Adjusted EBITDA* 240,559 228,434 12.7% 10.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 12.6% 13.5% 14,784 17,353 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 51,451 47,541 87,587 30,260 Adjusted free cash flow* 235,980 146,272 * See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure included in the financial tables. See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements" below for the definition of these non-GAAP measures.

Results of Operations

Comparisons of the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Unaudited (Dollar amounts in table in thousands, unless otherwise indicated) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 466,907 $ 422,615 $ 1,905,457 $ 1,695,441 Cost of goods sold 269,040 266,296 1,103,017 1,096,936 Selling, general and administrative expenses 128,708 102,778 504,960 383,377 Asset impairment charges 536 278 865 3,162 Interest expense 2,466 6,197 18,400 20,649 Realized and unrealized gains on securities, net (923 ) (57,361 ) (7,074 ) (34,791 ) Gains from sales of businesses (58 ) (203 ) (58 ) (85,683 ) All other expenses, net * 27,474 20,237 124,141 36,293 Total costs and expenses 427,243 338,222 1,744,251 1,419,943 Income before income taxes and equity method investments 39,664 84,393 161,206 275,498 Income tax provision (benefit) 33 17,688 (1,674 ) 73,944 (Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes (3,066 ) (6,378 ) 8,878 (4,611 ) Net income 42,697 73,083 154,002 206,165 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities (1,436 ) (71 ) (3,173 ) (193 ) Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 41,261 $ 73,012 $ 150,829 $ 205,972 * includes finance interest, provision (benefit) for credit losses, and other expenses (income) from the consolidated statements of operations

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased $44.3 million, or 10.5%, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by favorable impact of the recently added Supply Chain segment and higher revenue for the Financial Services segment, partially offset by lower sales from the Diversified Industrial segment and lower revenue from the Energy segment.

Revenue in the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $210.0 million, or 12.4%, as compared to 2022, as a result of higher revenue from the Financial Services segment and favorable impact of the recently added Supply Chain segment, partially offset by lower sales from the Diversified Industrial segment and lower revenue from the Energy segment.

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased $2.7 million, or 1.0%, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the recently added Supply Chain segment, partially offset by lower revenue for the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments, discussed above.

Cost of goods sold in the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $6.1 million, or 0.6%, as compared to 2022, resulting from the recently added Supply Chain segment, partially offset by lower revenue for the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments discussed above.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased $25.9 million, or 25.2%, as compared to the same period last year. The SG&A increase was primarily driven by: (1) $18.1 million increase in the Financial Services segment primarily due to higher credit performance fees due to higher credit risk transfer ("CRT") balances and higher personnel expenses related to incremental headcount and (2) $9.3 million for the recently added Supply Chain segment. The increases were partially offset by $3.7 million lower Corporate SG&A expenses primarily due to lower legal expenses as compared to the last year period.

SG&A in 2023 increased $121.6 million, or 31.7%, as compared to 2022. The SG&A increase was primarily driven by: (1) $86.8 million increase in the Financial Services segment primarily due to higher credit performance fees due to higher CRT balances and higher personnel expenses related to incremental headcount, (2) $25.2 million increase for the Supply Chain segment, and (3) $24.1 million increase for the Diversified Industrial segment primarily due to net pension expense, despite the impact of the divestiture of the SLPE business of $5.0 million. These increases were partially offset by lower Corporate SG&A expenses of $15.4 million due primarily to lower legal fees as compared to the last year period.

Asset Impairment Charges

The Company recorded asset impairment charges of $0.5 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. These charges were primarily related to idle machinery and equipment from the Diversified Industrial segment.

The Company recorded asset impairment charges of $0.9 million and $3.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The 2023 charges were primarily driven by idle machinery and equipment associated with the Building Materials and Electrical Products business units within the Diversified Industrial segment. The 2022 charges were primarily related to the implementation costs of an ERP project associated with the Kasco business within the Diversified Industrial segment.

Interest Expense

Interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $2.5 million and $6.2 million, respectively. Interest expense for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $18.4 million and $20.6 million, respectively. The lower interest expense for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to lower average debt levels, partially offset by higher average interest rates.

Realized and Unrealized Gains on Securities, Net

The Company recorded gains of $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $57.4 million in 2022, and gains of $7.1 million and $34.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The changes in realized and unrealized gains on securities, net over the respective periods are primarily due to mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's portfolio of securities.

All Other Expenses, Net

All other expense, net totaled $27.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $20.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The incremental all other expense, net for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to higher finance interest expense of $16.6 million, partially offset by lower provisions for credit losses of $7.6 million related to the Financial Service segment, as compared to 2022.

All other expense, net totaled $124.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $36.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The incremental all other expense, net for the years ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to higher finance interest expense of $63.5 million and higher provisions for credit losses of $28.6 million related to the Financial Service segment, as compared to 2022.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax provisions of $0.03 million and $17.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The lower effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2023, is primarily due to a decrease in U.S. tax expense related to unrealized gains on investment from related parties which are eliminated for financial statement purposes, as well as the partial release of valuation allowances on the Company's deferred tax assets.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, a tax benefit of $1.7 million was recorded, as compared to a tax provision of $73.9 million in 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2023 was a benefit of 1.0% as compared to a provision of 26.8% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The lower effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2023, was primarily due to certain tax-deferred transactions associated with internal restructurings undertaken by the Company and the partial release of valuation allowances on the Company's deferred tax assets, partially offset by increased state and foreign income taxes associated with the Company's operations.

As a limited partnership, we are generally not responsible for federal and state income taxes, and our profits and losses are passed directly to our limited partners for inclusion in their respective income tax returns. The Company's tax provision represents the income tax expense or benefit of its consolidated corporate subsidiaries.

(Income) Loss of Associated Companies, Net of Taxes

The Company recorded income from associated companies, net of taxes of $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $6.4 million for the same period of 2022. The Company recorded loss from associated companies, net of taxes, of $8.9 million in 2023 as compared to income, net of taxes of $4.6 million in 2022.

Net Income

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $42.7 million, as compared to $73.1 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net income was primarily due to lower realized and unrealized gains on securities, net, partially offset by higher income from the Financial Service segment resulting from higher revenue and favorable impact of added Supply Chain segment, as well as lower income tax expense. See above explanations for further details.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $154.0 million, as compared to $206.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to a pre-tax gain of $85.7 million in 2022, primarily related to the divestiture of the SLPE business from the Diversified Industrial segment and lower realized and unrealized gains on securities, net, partially offset by higher income from the Financial Services segment resulting from higher revenue and favorable impact of the recently added Supply Chain segment, as well as lower income tax expense. See above explanations for further details.

Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment (Capital Expenditures)

Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $14.8 million, or 3.2% of revenue, as compared to $17.4 million, or 4.1% of revenue, in the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, capital expenditures were $51.5 million, or 2.7% of revenue, as compared to $47.5 million, or 2.8% of revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $59.4 million, as compared to $44.6 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 12.7% in the quarter from 10.6% in the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to the higher revenue impact of the Financial Services segment, favorable impact from the newly acquired Supply Chain segment, and lower SG&A costs from Corporate as compared to the same period of 2022. Adjusted free cash flow was $87.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $30.3 million for the same period in 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were $240.6 million and 12.6%, respectively, as compared to $228.4 million and 13.5% in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $12.1 million primarily due to increases in the Financial Service segment due to higher revenue, favorable impact from the newly acquired Supply Chain segment, and lower SG&A costs from Corporate, partially offset by lower revenue from the Diversified Industrial segment. Adjusted free cash flow was $236.0 million, as compared to $146.3 million for the same period in 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $399.3 million in available liquidity under its senior credit agreement, as well as $407.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank cash, and $41.2 million in long-term investments.

As of December 31, 2023, total debt was $191.4 million, an increase of $11.0 million, as compared to December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, net cash totaled $56.4 million, an increase of $104.0 million, as compared to December 31, 2022. Net cash position in 2023 was primarily due to higher cash balance of $347.5 million and $38.8 million lower accrued pension liabilities, partially offset by $268.5 million of lower investment balances and $11.0 million increase of total debt due to additional borrowing of debt, as compared to the net debt position in 2022. Total leverage (as defined in the Company's senior credit agreement) was approximately 1.5x as of December 31, 2023 versus 1.4x as of December 31, 2022.

Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 577,928 $ 234,448 Trade and other receivables - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,481 and $2,414, respectively 216,429 183,861 Receivables from related parties 234 961 Loans receivable, including loans held for sale of $868,884 and $602,675, respectively, net 1,582,536 1,131,745 Inventories, net 202,294 214,084 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,935 40,129 Total current assets 2,627,356 1,805,228 Long-term loans receivable, net 386,072 423,248 Goodwill 148,838 125,813 Other intangible assets, net 114,177 94,783 Other non-current assets 342,046 195,859 Property, plant and equipment, net 253,980 238,510 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,746 42,711 Long-term investments 41,225 309,697 Total Assets $ 3,990,440 $ 3,235,849 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 131,922 $ 109,572 Accrued liabilities 117,943 112,744 Deposits 1,711,585 1,360,477 Payables to related parties 2,529 2,881 Short-term debt - 685 Current portion of long-term debt 67 67 Other current liabilities 101,086 62,717 Total current liabilities 2,065,132 1,649,143 Long-term deposits 370,107 208,004 Long-term debt 191,304 179,572 Other borrowings 15,065 41,682 Preferred unit liability 154,925 152,247 Accrued pension liabilities 46,195 84,948 Deferred tax liabilities 18,353 41,055 Long-term operating lease liabilities 61,790 35,512 Other non-current liabilities 62,161 42,226 Total Liabilities 2,985,032 2,434,389 Commitments and Contingencies Capital: Partners' capital common units: 21,296,067 and 21,605,093 issued and outstanding (after deducting 18,367,307 and 17,904,679 units held in treasury, at cost of $329,297 and $309,257, respectively 1,079,853 952,094 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (121,223 ) (151,874 ) Total Partners' Capital 958,630 800,220 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 46,778 1,240 Total Capital 1,005,408 801,460 Total Liabilities and Capital $ 3,990,440 $ 3,235,849

Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Diversified Industrial net sales $ 275,394 $ 299,553 $ 1,193,964 $ 1,285,666 Energy net revenue 34,218 45,061 179,438 181,811 Financial Services revenue 112,341 78,001 416,911 227,964 Supply Chain revenue 44,954 - 115,144 - Total revenue 466,907 422,615 1,905,457 1,695,441 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 269,040 266,296 1,103,017 1,096,936 Selling, general and administrative expenses 128,708 102,778 504,960 383,377 Asset impairment charges 536 278 865 3,162 Finance interest expense 25,938 9,301 80,432 16,907 Provision for credit losses 3,845 11,419 51,824 23,177 Interest expense 2,466 6,197 18,400 20,649 Gains from sales of businesses (58 ) (203 ) (58 ) (85,683 ) Realized and unrealized gains on securities, net (923 ) (57,361 ) (7,074 ) (34,791 ) Other income, net (2,309 ) (483 ) (8,115 ) (3,791 ) Total costs and expenses 427,243 338,222 1,744,251 1,419,943 Income from operations before income taxes and equity method investments 39,664 84,393 161,206 275,498 Income tax provision (benefit) 33 17,688 (1,674 ) 73,944 (Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes (3,066 ) (6,378 ) 8,878 (4,611 ) Net income 42,697 73,083 154,002 206,165 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities (1,436 ) (71 ) (3,173 ) (193 ) Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 41,261 $ 73,012 $ 150,829 $ 205,972 Net income per common unit - basic Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 1.94 $ 3.17 $ 7.04 $ 9.03 Net income per common unit - diluted Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 1.75 $ 2.82 $ 6.43 $ 8.12 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - basic 21,250,547 23,038,179 21,433,900 22,813,588 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - diluted 25,348,229 27,020,358 25,356,796 26,869,440

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 154,002 $ 206,165 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for credit losses 51,824 23,177 Loss (income) of associated companies, net of taxes 8,878 (4,611 ) Realized and unrealized gains on securities, net (7,074 ) (34,791 ) Gains from sale of businesses (58 ) (85,683 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - (940 ) Derivative gains on economic interests in loans (4,713 ) (5,294 ) Non-cash pension expense (income) 11,806 (7,042 ) Deferred income taxes (30,069 ) 48,546 Depreciation and amortization 56,565 53,755 Non-cash lease expense 18,377 10,461 Equity-based compensation 1,617 1,280 Asset impairment charges 865 3,162 Other 4,166 2,843 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivables 4,802 (710 ) Inventories 19,247 (41,086 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,718 ) (10,431 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 4,914 35,012 Net increase in loans held for sale (266,209 ) (404,043 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 21,222 (210,230 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (208,836 ) (310,798 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 45,731 156,050 Proceeds from sales of investments 213,319 19,828 Principal repayment on Steel Connect Convertible Note 1,000 - Loan originations, net of collections (208,571 ) (90,030 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (51,451 ) (47,541 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,846 1,241 Proceeds from sale of businesses - 142,426 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (47,280 ) Increase in cash upon consolidation of Steel Connect 65,896 - Other (1,136 ) (454 ) Net cash used in investing activities (142,202 ) (176,558 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net revolver borrowings (repayments) 11,115 (90,616 ) Repayments of term loans (67 ) (82 ) Purchases of the Company's common units (20,040 ) (44,973 ) Net decrease in other borrowings (26,486 ) (291,117 ) Distribution to preferred unitholders (9,633 ) (9,633 ) Purchase of subsidiary shares from noncontrolling interests (2,934 ) (8,606 ) Tax withholding related to vesting of restricted units (605 ) (1,394 ) Net increase in deposits 513,211 743,593 Net cash provided by financing activities 464,561 297,172 Net change for the period 343,581 (89,616 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (101 ) (1,299 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 234,448 325,363 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 577,928 $ 234,448

Supplemental Balance Sheet Data (in thousands, except common and preferred units) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 577,928 $ 234,448 WebBank cash and cash equivalents 170,286 174,257 Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank $ 407,642 $ 60,191 Common units outstanding 21,296,067 21,605,093 Preferred units outstanding 6,422,128 6,422,128

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income from continuing operations $ 42,697 $ 73,083 $ 154,002 $ 206,165 Income tax provision (benefit) 33 17,688 (1,674 ) 73,944 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 42,730 90,771 152,328 280,109 Add (Deduct): (Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes (3,066 ) (6,378 ) 8,878 (4,611 ) Realized and unrealized gains on securities, net (923 ) (57,361 ) (7,074 ) (34,791 ) Interest expense 2,466 6,197 18,400 20,649 Depreciation 10,756 9,758 39,978 38,394 Amortization 4,376 3,785 16,587 15,361 Non-cash asset impairment charges 536 278 865 3,162 Non-cash pension expense 2,858 (1,637 ) 11,806 (7,042 ) Non-cash equity-based compensation 610 438 1,617 1,280 Gains from sales of businesses (58 ) (203 ) (58 ) (85,683 ) Other items, net (927 ) (999 ) (2,768 ) 1,606 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,358 $ 44,649 $ 240,559 $ 228,434 Total revenue $ 466,907 $ 422,615 $ 1,905,457 $ 1,695,441 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.7 % 10.6 % 12.6 % 13.5 %

Net Cash (Debt) Reconciliation: (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Total debt $ (191,371 ) $ (180,324 ) Accrued pension liabilities (46,195 ) (84,948 ) Preferred unit liability, including current portion (154,925 ) (152,247 ) Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank 407,642 60,191 Long-term investments 41,225 309,697 Net cash (debt) $ 56,376 $ (47,631 )

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation: Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations $ 9,547 $ (151,706 ) $ 21,222 $ (210,230 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,784 ) (17,353 ) (51,451 ) (47,541 ) Net increase in loans held for sale 92,824 199,319 266,209 404,043 Adjusted free cash flow $ 87,587 $ 30,260 $ 235,980 $ 146,272

Segment Results Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Diversified Industrial $ 275,394 $ 299,553 $ 1,193,964 $ 1,285,666 Energy 34,218 45,061 179,438 181,811 Financial Services 112,341 78,001 416,911 227,964 Supply Chain 44,954 - 115,144 - Total revenue $ 466,907 $ 422,615 $ 1,905,457 $ 1,695,441 Income (loss) before interest expense and income taxes: Diversified Industrial $ 9,922 $ 17,095 $ 70,937 $ 200,629 Energy 1,008 (404 ) 16,247 13,608 Financial Services 26,002 18,706 74,248 63,477 Supply Chain 2,880 - 8,726 - Corporate and other 5,384 61,571 570 23,044 Income before interest expense and income taxes 45,196 96,968 170,728 300,758 Interest expense 2,466 6,197 18,400 20,649 Income tax provision (benefit) 33 17,688 (1,674 ) 73,944 Net income $ 42,697 $ 73,083 $ 154,002 $ 206,165 (Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes: Corporate and other $ (3,066 ) $ (6,378 ) $ 8,878 $ (4,611 ) Total $ (3,066 ) $ (6,378 ) $ 8,878 $ (4,611 ) Segment depreciation and amortization: Diversified Industrial $ 11,091 $ 10,177 $ 41,424 $ 41,805 Energy 2,333 2,846 10,065 10,546 Financial Services 205 358 835 750 Supply Chain 1,335 - 3,569 - Corporate and other 168 162 672 654 Total depreciation and amortization $ 15,132 $ 13,543 $ 56,565 $ 53,755 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Diversified Industrial $ 24,376 $ 23,639 $ 124,746 $ 153,120 Energy 2,113 2,367 24,630 23,905 Financial Services 26,207 19,199 73,780 63,499 Supply Chain 4,373 - 13,179 - Corporate and other 2,289 (556 ) 4,224 (12,090 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,358 $ 44,649 $ 240,559 $ 228,434

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The financial data contained in this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measurements as defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC,"), including "Adjusted EBITDA," "Net Cash (Debt)" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow." The Company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measurements because it believes that these measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's business and its financial condition. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors because they are measures used by the Company's Board of Directors and management to evaluate its ongoing business, including in internal management reporting, budgeting and forecasting processes, in comparing operating results across the business, as internal profitability measures, as components in assessing liquidity and evaluating the ability and the desirability of making capital expenditures and significant acquisitions, and as elements in determining executive compensation.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss from continuing operations before the effects of income or loss from investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value, interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash pension expense or income, and realized and unrealized gains or losses on investments, and excludes certain non-recurring and non-cash items.

The Company defines Net Cash (Debt) as the sum of total debt, loan guarantee liability, accrued pension liabilities and preferred unit liability, less the sum of cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), marketable securities, and long-term investments.

The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities of continuing operations less the sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, and net increases or decreases in loans held for sale.

However, the measures are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), and the items excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measurements should not be considered substitutes for net income or loss, total debt, or cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. Because Adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including realized losses on investments, interest expense, and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business. There are a number of material limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool, including the following:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's tax provision or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income or loss from the Company's investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's interest expense;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash expenses in the period recorded, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements for such replacement;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's net realized and unrealized gains and losses on its investments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include non-cash charges for pension expense and equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include amounts related to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include certain other non-recurring and non-cash items; and

Adjusted EBITDA does not include the Company's discontinued operations.

In addition, Net Cash (Debt) assumes the Company's cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), marketable securities, and long-term investments are immediately convertible in cash and can be used to reduce outstanding debt without restriction at their recorded fair value, while Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes net increases or decreases in loans held for sale, which can vary significantly from period-to-period since these loans are typically sold after origination and thus represent a significant component in WebBank's operating cash flow requirements.

The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its U.S. GAAP financial measures and using these measures only as supplemental information. The Company believes that consideration of Adjusted EBITDA, Net Cash (Debt), and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, together with a careful review of its U.S. GAAP financial measures, is a well-informed method of analyzing SPLP. Because Adjusted EBITDA, Net Cash (Debt), and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Cash (Debt), and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

