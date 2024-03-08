Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Hypercharge management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight Hypercharge's position within the EV charging market with fully integrated agnostic hardware and software that provides a simple and efficient EV charging solution. A comprehensive and growing list of customers and partners led the Company to its first network roaming agreement, previously announced on March 1, 2023, announcements of several significant projects, and in 2023, a 133% increase in the number of charging ports delivered and 161% increase in the number of sites under management.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President at MZ North America, along with Directors Larry Holub and Brooks Hamilton, will advise Hypercharge's investor relations team in all facets of investor relations including, but not limited to, the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Chris Tyson commented: "Over the past decade, there has been a significant shift in global transportation trends, characterized by a surge in passenger EV sales. The U.S saw a historic year for EVs in 2023, skyrocketing past one million units sold, a 50.7% increase year-over-year. The Inflation Reduction Act will invest $7.5 billion in EV charging, $5 billion of which is for building a "backbone" of high-speed chargers spaced no less than every 50 miles along America's major roads, freeways, and interstates. The booming market landscape in North America enables Hypercharge to capitalize on the demand for critical charging infrastructure for an electrified future. With global EV car stock forecasted to reach almost 350 million by 2030, and with international benchmarking suggesting the need for up to one public charger per 10 EVs, the estimated number of required public charging ports is over 35 million worldwide. It will be critical to include or increase charging points at commercial and residential buildings such as apartment complexes, offices, parking lots and commercial centers. This creates untapped value which presents an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors."

Larry Holub added: "Hypercharge delivers a complete Level 2 and DC Fast Charging EV solution through robust hardware, intuitive software, and expert services. Its charging stations are scalable and efficient, supported by innovative software, all backed by turnkey services and 24/7 customer support. The Hypercharge difference lies in three core strengths: a hardware-agnostic model for a capital-light business, a robust preferred partner program of electrical contractors, parking lot management companies, dealership distributors, and affiliates driving its largest sales channel, and market-leading innovation connecting its network seamlessly with third-party apps and services. Its versatile business model accelerates adoption with a carbon credit program, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) that provides recurring revenue, and Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) providing zero upfront investment for clients."

"Hypercharge is leading the rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure with over 2,800 ports sold across North America at the end of 2023," said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. "We are establishing a strategic and growing footprint across Canada and the U.S. market. Having firmly established our presence in Canada, we are poised to replicate this success south of the border. In response to our accelerated growth, we launched Hypercharge Home, a residential Level 2 EV charging station for at-home use, Eevion, a cloud-based platform that integrates the Hypercharge EV charging network into any app, platform, or system, and the Hypercharge Carbon Credits Program, supporting the growth of earning potential for customers equipped with Hypercharge EV charging stations. Our business model and innovative strategies are designed for profitability, and we are highly focused on executing on our sales roadmap to grow recurring revenues and drive gross profit margin. We look forward to working with Chris and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate our ability to leverage our platform to take advantage of electrification market trends and build long-term value for our shareholders."

The consultancy agreement with MZ Group has a term of four months with renewal clauses for additional month-to-month intervals and may be terminated with thirty days advance notice prior to the end of the then current term. MZ Group will be paid a monthly fee of US$7,500 plus cash bonuses for performance-based milestones achieved during the engagement period.

For more information on Hypercharge, please visit hypercharge.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to HC@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at 949-491-8235.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations leader with over 250 employees and 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning investor relations programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible, measured results via its robust suite of services. MZ's one-stop-shop platform serves management teams at public and private companies, including SPACs and IPOs. The platform leverages strategic financial communications, industry-leading investment community outreach, public relations, financial media, ESG consulting and software, a market intelligence desk, and technology solutions spanning investor relations websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, and in Taipei and São Paulo. MZ's growth continues to accelerate with innovative products and services for its client base of high-quality companies. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

