goTRG CEO Sender Shamiss Wins Lifetime Achievement Award for Ongoing Contributions to the Supply Chain Industry

Supply & Demand Chain Executive presents its 2024 Pros to Know Award winners, spotlighting outstanding leaders in the supply chains

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Sender Shamiss, CEO of goTRG, a global leader in returns management and reverse supply chain, has been named one of the winners of this year's Pros to Know award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award honors outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Shamiss' recognition is for the Lifetime Achievement category, which honors company leaders who've made outstanding contributions to the supply chain space.

Shamiss initially started goTRG in 2008 with a focus on solving returns for the world's largest retailers and brands and has since innovated and evolved the business with a vision to deliver a complete returns management solution for businesses of any size including SMBs and 3P marketplace sellers. The solution oversees the entire product lifecycle from the inception of a return to its next life. When he embarked on his journey, sophisticated returns management software was nonexistent and e-commerce fueled return challenges had yet to emerge. Shamiss has made an enduring and significant contribution to the industry over the past two decades through goTRG's suite returns management solutions which have delivered tremendous financial value and impact for goTRG's clients.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision-makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible possible."

"I'm honored to be recognized with this award and look forward to continuing to make returns profitable and environmentally mindful for today's leading retailers and brands," said Sender Shamiss, CEO of goTRG. "Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Lifetime Achievement award acknowledges goTRG's success in shaping the reverse supply chain ecosystem. Working with our partners, who include some of the largest retailers in the US, we've managed close to 50 million pounds of retail returns in the last year alone, refurbishing and recovering a valued $5 billion of retail items that have ultimately been prevented from ending up in landfills.

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com .

The full list of winners can be viewed here: https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs and more information on other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards can be viewed here: www.SDCExec.com/awards .

To learn more about goTRG, visit: https://www.gotrg.com/ .

About goTRG

Co-founded by CEO Sender Shamiss in 2008, goTRG offers the only complete returns solution addressing each part of the post purchase process, from the point a return is initiated to its second shelf. With three core business units: SaaS, Supply Chain, and ReCommerce, goTRG solves returns for enterprise retailers, SMB brands, and 3P sellers. In an otherwise highly fragmented industry, goTRG's holistic returns management solutions deliver impactful results that boost revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and drive profitability. goTRG's sophisticated returns SaaS has intelligent features to save the sale, convert returns into store credits, and improve the customer journey. Their network of dedicated returns centers across North America specialize in value-add and 3PL services to refurbish products to like-new condition. goTRG's reCommerce solutions allow clients to list products back to their original sales channel or across 20+ wholesale and retail marketplaces including goWholesale, Direct Liquidation, and VIP Outlet, to maximize resale value and divert returns from landfills.

goTRG's accolades include the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA) Innovation Solution Partner Award 2024, Business Intelligence Innovation Solution Partner Award 2022, Fast Company #1 Most Innovative Logistics Company Award 2021, Supply and Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award 2021, and Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies List 2021. As an industry pioneer and leader, goTRG conducts regular surveys and publishes authoritative industry reports that are frequently cited by media.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

