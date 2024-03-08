Scientific Industries, Inc.: Scientific Industries Announces Industry Veteran, John Nicols, as New Board Member and Chairman of Scientific Bioprocessing Inc.

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Scientific Industries, Inc. ("SI") (OTCQB:SCND) announced the appointment of John Nicols to the Board of Directors of SI and Chairman of its wholly, owned subsidiary, Scientific Bioprocessing Inc. ("SBI"), effective March 4, 2024. Mr. Nicols replaces Mr. John A. Moore as Chairman of SBI.

John A. Moore, Chairman of SI, said "We are grateful for the contribution that Mr. Nicols has made to our Company since becoming a strategic advisor in September 2023, representing the voice of the customer in our Bioprocessing business segment. Mr. Nicols brings extensive industry experience and we look forward to his wisdom and skillset that will enhance our Board and further our strategy for the successful commercialization of our innovative DOTS platform."

Mr. Nicols commented: "It's been exciting getting to know SI's team and technology, and I'm honored to join the Board and Chair the SBI subsidiary. It's become increasingly clear to me the disruptive potential and uniqueness of SBI's DOTS platform. Enabling the 'humble' shake flask to generate the range of critical fermentation data equivalent to much more expensive bioreactors is going to fuel the increasingly beneficial application of artificial intelligence tools to help liberate a major bottleneck constraining the enormous potential for synthetic biology to take over global manufacturing supply chains."

Mr. John Nicols brings over three decades of experience in delivering sustained growth and value creation across diverse global businesses, from cutting-edge biotechnologies to traditional chemistry. He is the former president and CEO of Codexis, where he led the growth and transformation of Codexis into a leading synthetic biology company. From 2013 to 2022, Nicols grew Codexis' product sales nine-fold to exceed $100 million, commercializing dozens of new products across pharmaceutical, food and nutrition, and life science tools verticals. Prior to Codexis, Nicols held various executive roles spanning his 22 years at Albemarle Corp, where he grew their largest business unit to more than $1 billion in global sales. Nicols received a M.B.A. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of New York University. Mr. Nicols is a NACD Director Certified Board partner, and he currently serves as Chair of both Antheia, a synthetic biology-based producer for the pharmaceutical industry, and Solve M.E., a leading not-for-profit seeking cures for debilitating infection associated chronic diseases like ME/CFS and Long Covid.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND), is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems under the product platform DOTS. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. ("SBI")

SBI offers solutions for digitally simplified bioprocessing in the life science industry. SBI's DOTS Platform turns the standard shake flask into a smart mini bioreactor by providing modern bioprocessing sensors (for e.g., continuous monitoring of biomass, dissolved oxygen, and fluorescence) and control options (as e.g., automated, parameter-based feeding) along with an innovative software for easy sensor control and data monitoring. SBI is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Inc. To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

"Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K."

Company Contact:

Helena R. Santos

CEO and President

Phone: 631-567-4700

hsantos@scientificindustries.com

info@scientificindustries.com

or:

Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: 602-889-9700

SCND@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Scientific Industries, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com