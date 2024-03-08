Driverge Vehicle Innovations, LLC: Driverge Vehicle Innovations Expands Internationally Through Acquisition of Canadian Wheelchair Van Conversion Business

Driverge Vehicle Innovations, one of the country's leading builders of wheelchair accessible vans, shuttles and transporters, announced today that it has recently acquired Van-Action (2005) Inc. and Freedom Motors Inc., Savaria Corporation's Canadian wheelchair van conversion manufacturing business.

RICHFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Driverge Vehicle Innovations, one of the country's leading builders of wheelchair accessible vans, shuttles and transporters, announced today that it has recently acquired Van-Action (2005) Inc. and Freedom Motors Inc., Savaria Corporation's Canadian wheelchair van conversion manufacturing business. In addition to increasing its production capabilities, this strategic step establishes Driverge's international presence, marking a significant milestone in the company's history.







This acquisition expands Driverge's footprint by adding two manufacturing locations in Canada. The addition of the Freedom Motors Inc. and Van-Action (2005) Inc. operations aligns with Driverge's long-term growth strategy and dedication to delivering innovative vehicle solutions to its diverse customer base.

"Savaria has been an important long-term partner and we are excited to announce the acquisition of Van-Action (2005) Inc. and Freedom Motors Inc., and welcome their talented team members to our organization. This move not only supports our commitment to innovation but increases our capacity to provide life-changing solutions for individuals facing mobility challenges," said Mark Minatel, President of Driverge Vehicle Innovations.

Driverge Vehicle Innovations will leverage the acquired facilities to expand its consumer product line, with a focus on building customized and reliable transportation solutions for individuals with mobility challenges. The company looks forward to a successful integration process and the continued delivery of innovative mobility solutions.

About Driverge Vehicle Innovations

Driverge Vehicle Innovations is one of the country's leading builders of commercial accessible vans, shuttles, transporters, vocational and work vehicles. Driverge is a Ford Pro Upfitter, Mercedes-Benz eXpertSOLUTIONS Upfitter and Ram Commercial Q-Pro supplier. With manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Kansas, South Carolina and California, Driverge provides vehicle conversions to numerous industries and government agencies, including healthcare, wheelchair transport services, fleet management, hospitality, rideshare and other vocational markets. Driverge acquired commercial equipment upfit company U.S. Upfitters in 2022, which operates facilities in Illinois, Wisconsin, Maryland and Colorado. Driverge Vehicle Innovations and MobilityWorks together make up WMK, LLC, established in 1997 and recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing privately held companies, as well as Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces.

