Biofrontera Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 15, 2024

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023 on Friday, March 15, 2024. The results will be released after the market close on Friday, March 15 and the company will host a conference call on Monday, March 18 at 10:00am Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Conference call: Monday, March 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time Toll Free: 1-877-877-1275 International: 1-412-858-5202 Webcast: Webcast | Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call (choruscall.com)

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

1-516-662-9461

ir@bfri.com

