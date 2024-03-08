Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Spekulation: Noch heute handeln? Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Kommt die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EFRZ | ISIN: US09077D2099 | Ticker-Symbol: AI10
München
08.03.24
08:14 Uhr
1,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOFRONTERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOFRONTERA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
08.03.2024 | 15:02
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biofrontera Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 15, 2024

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023 on Friday, March 15, 2024. The results will be released after the market close on Friday, March 15 and the company will host a conference call on Monday, March 18 at 10:00am Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Conference call:Monday, March 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time
Toll Free:1-877-877-1275
International:1-412-858-5202
Webcast:Webcast | Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call (choruscall.com)

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andrew Barwicki
1-516-662-9461
ir@bfri.com

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.