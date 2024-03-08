Lytus Technologies and Mobilicom Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (Nasdaq:LYT) and Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq:MOB) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Lytus Technologies: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/lyt_access

Mobilicom: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/mob_access

In an exclusive interview, Dharmesh Pandya, CEO of Lytus Technologies, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Lytus Technologies represents a compelling investment opportunity on the Nasdaq, offering a unique blend of growth potential and strategic positioning in the rapidly evolving digital and healthcare landscapes of India and beyond. With a solid base of over four million active users and a robust platform that seamlessly integrates streaming, cloud and internet services, and advanced technology products like telemedicine, Lytus is poised for significant expansion. The company's strategic pivot to acquire a controlling stake in Sri Sai's business and its focus on consolidating its subscriber base underscore a proactive approach to capturing emerging market opportunities, particularly in e-commerce and telemedicine-a sector receiving a boost from favorable regulations. Lytus' commitment to technological innovation, highlighted by its investments in state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a 5,000-kilometer fiber optic network and the recent launch of Lytus Cloud, positions it as a front-runner in delivering cutting-edge services to a vast customer base. Moreover, its international expansion plans and the strategic restructuring to enhance operational and cost efficiencies signal a forward-thinking management team dedicated to capitalizing on global trends. For investors, Lytus Technologies offers a rare chance to be part of a company with a clear vision for growth, a strong technological foundation, and a strategic foothold in key markets, making its stock an attractive option for those looking to invest in a future-oriented company with a sustainable business model and a clear path to profitability.

Oren Elkayam, Founder and CEO of Mobilicom, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Mobilicom presents a strong investment opportunity with its comprehensive and proprietary technology suite. The company's products, including SkyHopper Datalinks, Ground Control Systems, Mobile Mesh Networking, the ICE Cybersecurity Suite, and CONTROLiT cloud management, form the core 'brain' of drones, providing control, guidance, and cybersecurity. Mobilicom's intellectual property, comprising trade secrets and 34 patent claims across two patent families, underscores its innovation leadership. With a global footprint, the company has secured over 50 customers in 18 countries and achieved 50 "design wins," indicating significant market penetration and long-term revenue potential. Recent milestones include a $900,000 order from a top-tier Israeli defense manufacturer and a significant U.S. defense deal. Financially robust, Mobilicom reported a 62% gross margin in 2022, a strong cash balance of $10.6 million as of June 30, 2023, no bank debt, and a low burn rate. The company is poised to shift its revenue focus from hardware to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and recurring cybersecurity revenues from 2024. These factors, combined with its innovative solutions, expanding customer base, and significant market potential, make Mobilicom an attractive investment proposition in the burgeoning drone and robotics market.

About Lytus Technologies

Lytus Technologies, a leading platform services entity with a significant footprint across India, serves over four million active users through its innovative distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services and advanced technology products, including telemedicine. With a strong base of more than one million connections, the company is a key player in India's digital transformation, delivering superior streaming and internet services via its proprietary technology platform. Committed to global expansion and technological innovation in telemedicine and healthcare services, Lytus aims to elevate the service experience with cutting-edge solutions. The company's strategic ownership in Sri Sai's business, coupled with an extensive 5,000-kilometer fiber and broadband network, bolsters its operational capabilities and service offerings. Poised to leverage India's e-commerce boom and recent telemedicine regulatory changes, Lytus is expanding internationally, focusing on acquisitions and pioneering services in MedTech IoT and remote healthcare. The recent launch of Lytus Cloud further exemplifies the Company's commitment to technological advancement, enhancing its digital and telehealth services, reducing operating costs, and tapping into the $325.9 billion global data center market.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money , which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip

View the original press release on accesswire.com