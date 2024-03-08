Airship messaging, mobile wallet passes and no-code native app experiences will help attendees optimize their time at SXSW, including skipping lines at select events

For more than a decade, Airship and partner Eventbase have allowed SXSW to deliver innovative mobile app experiences that blend digital-physical experiences for attendees

Airship, the mobile app experience company, today announced that South by Southwest® Conference and Festivals (SXSW®) is using the Airship App Experience Platform to power lifecycle messaging and native app experiences in the official SXSW GO mobile app presented by Paramount+. Unified experiences inside and outside the app will optimize app onboarding, opt-in permissions and feature adoption, while guiding and informing attendees throughout the conference and festivals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240308548719/en/

The SXSW GO mobile app, powered by Airship and Eventbase, serves as a digital companion to help attendees optimize their time at the conference and festivals. (Graphic: Business Wire)

New to 2024, SXSW has increased the number of daily SXXpress Passes, giving in-person attendees more opportunities to request to skip the line at any event for which they have primary access. Airship Mobile Wallet dynamically generates the personalized digital express pass and distributes it via email, Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. Registered attendees will be able to request a limited number of SXXpress Passes in the SXSW GO mobile app or SXSW Schedule starting at 9 a.m. the day before the events to which they want priority access.

The SXSW GO mobile app allows attendees to navigate the event with ease, build a personalized schedule, network with other attendees, find nearby events and much more. SXSW attendees can explore the SXSW GO mobile app here, including download links for iOS and Android.

"Working with Airship and our other partners has allowed SXSW to introduce entirely new mobile experiences to guests over the years, from industry-first implementations to today's no-code experiences and innovative mobile wallet VIP experiences that allow us to further unify the guest experience and go far beyond messaging alone," said Michael Brown, Vice President of Innovation, SXSW. "It takes a village to unlock the magic of SXSW, and I'm proud to say that the SXSW GO app is the best way for people to get the most from the conference and festivals, whether they're here in-person or joining from home."

"SXSW is dedicated to helping brands unleash their creativity," said Thomas Butta, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Airship. "We're proud to be a long-standing partner of SXSW. Our technology makes life better for SXSW attendees by delivering just what they need on the ground, on their app, and everywhere in between."

For more than 10 years, SXSW has worked with Airship and partner Eventbase to deliver innovative mobile app experiences that allow conference and festival attendees to get the most out of SXSW. The time-tested, battle-proven partnership between Airship and event app platform Eventbase powers mobile app experiences for many of the world's largest events, including CES, Cisco Live, Salesforce Dreamforce, Sundance Film Festival, Adobe Summit and VMware Explore.

About Airship

No one knows more, does more, or cares more than Airship when it comes to helping brands master mobile app experience (MAX).

From the beginning of apps, Airship powered the first commercial messages and then expanded its data-led approach to all re-engagement channels (mobile wallet, SMS, email), app UX experimentation, no-code native app experience creation and App Store Optimization (ASO).

Having powered trillions of mobile app interactions for thousands of global brands, Airship's technology and deep industry expertise have enabled apps to become the digital center of customer experience, brand loyalty and monetization.

With the Airship App Experience Platform and Gummicube's ASO technology and expertise, brands now have a complete set of solutions to optimize the entire mobile app customer journey from the point of discovery to loyalty driving greater value for everyone involved.

For more information, visit www.airship.com, read our blog or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

