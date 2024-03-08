NBA Star and Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart makes debut on the platform

Trendex, the YCombinator-backed international sports Play-To-Earn (P2E) platform, announced today its expansion into the US market, marking a significant milestone for the company's global expansion efforts. Renowned for its innovation and dedicated following, Trendex connects top athletes, artists, and creators with fans through a gamified experience.

"Our vision extends across North America, aiming to transform how fans and talent engage and exchange value on the internet," says Andrea Bonapersona, CEO of Trendex. "This is just the beginning of our journey. We're determined to deliver an exceptional experience that will appeal to sports enthusiasts and investors while introducing our platform to a diverse and dynamic audience."

Trendex has revolutionized talent trading and offers sports fans and investors a unique sports talent investment experience to buy, sell, and trade digital cards of up-and-coming talent and established champions and legends of various sports.

How does it work?

After purchasing digital cards, fans can utilize them in weekly tournaments to garner $45,000 in cash rewards, perks, sports memorabilia, and more. Users can select a team of four talents twice weekly and compete against other Trendex members in a P2E game of all categories or specific basketball or football tournaments. Teams compete over two days, with participants from the winning team sharing a portion of the week's cash prize after the game. The digital cards put into play are automatically recovered after the game, even if the user doesn't win.

In addition to the tournaments, an in-house algorithm creates a Trendex Score daily, which evaluates your talent's career and social performance, including the number of engaged followers and the quality of its fans' reactions. When you buy or sell a digital card, a percentage goes directly to the talent, allowing users to support their favorite athletes, artists, and creators directly. Buying and selling are available at any time with the flexibility to withdraw funds via bank wire.

New Players Added Monthly

To sweeten the deal, TrendEx has officially added NBA Star and Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart of the Memphis Grizzlies to the platform offerings. Trendex has worked with over 100 athletes, including top soccer players in Europe, such as Karim Benzema, 2022 Ballon d'Or winner; Ronald Araujo ofFC Barcelona; Jesse Lingard of UK Premier League; and more. To learn more, please visit https://en.trendex.vip/.

About Trendex:

Trendex's mission is to create the world's first open talent market, where billions of fans worldwide can share in the careers of future stars in sports, music, and entertainment. Headquartered in France, Trendex has worked with athletes and creators for the past three years to allow fans to buy, sell, and play with their favorite athletes and artists. Trendex is funded by YCombinator, well-known entrepreneurs like Sebastien Borget and athletes, including French soccer player Karim Benzema.

