Gold Mountain Mining Corp: Gold Mountain Receives Notice of Default & Breach of Contract

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN) (OTCQB:GMTNF) (FRA:5XFA) announces that it has received notice of default from Hedge Minerals Corp. ("Hedge") after failing to make its payment obligations outlined under the Promissory Note dated September 13, 2023 ("the Note").

Hedge has demanded immediate payment of the original payment owing, six-month break fee, all additional interest, and all costs associated to legal and professional consulting regarding review and defense of legal rights under the terms of the note.

Gold Mountain management is currently attempting to negotiate possible solutions to restructure the terms of the Note to resolve the current default and breach.

Nhwelmen Construction GSA Default Update

The company also continues to work towards resolution with Nhwelmen Construction LP Ltd. with respect to their current GSA default and demand notice(s). At this time no resolution has been found.

About Gold Mountain

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver production, exploration and development company focused on the development of the Elk Gold Mine, a producing mine located 57 kilometers from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca .

