The European Commission has approved €3 billion ($3. 9 billion) for solar and onshore wind projects in Romania, with two-way contracts-for-difference through competitive bidding procedures. The European Commission has approved a €3 billion aid scheme to support onshore wind and solar installations in Romania. It will grant the aid through competitive bidding procedures, in the form of two-way contracts-for-difference (CfD). Future projects involving the construction and operation of new PV and onshore wind installations will be eligible. Under the terms of the CfD, the strike price will be determined ...

