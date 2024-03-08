1847 Holdings LLC: INSIDER BUYING: CEO Ellery Roberts Picks Up Shares Of Acquisition Holding Company 1847

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / In a show of confidence, 1847 Holdings LLC. (NYSE:EFSH) Chief Executive Ellery Roberts recently acquired shares of his company. 1847 is a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company that invests in small businesses, grows them and either spins them out or folds them into its portfolio of holdings.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing the company disclosed Roberts purchased 154,364 shares on March 4 for $3.30 per share. Roberts had previously acquired 6,251 shares on January 30 at $1.353 per share. Following the share purchase this week, Roberts now owns 169,648 shares in 1847.

When insiders - especially CEOs - buy shares of their company it signals executives have confidence in the business and/or believe the stock is undervalued. It's something investors pay close attention to. If insiders were selling shares rather than purchasing them, it could be a red flag that something is amiss.

Robert's move to buy shares comes as the company is enjoying success with some of the small businesses it acquires. 1847 targets small businesses with about $5 million of EBITDA and then deploys resources to strengthen the enterprise and improve operations positioning it for a sale or IPO. 1847 looks for U.S. companies that have the potential for breakout returns and are well-positioned within their respective industries.

The IPO of 1847 Goedeker's in July 2020 is the type of exit the PE firm looks for with its portfolio companies. After it was purchased in April 2019 for $6 million, it went public with a valuation of just under $60 million. The stock traded at $9 and peaked at $18. All the while 1847 holders were able to sell shares and reap the returns.

1847 is hoping to emulate that success again with 1847 Cabinets Inc., a designer, manufacturer and installer of cabinets, doors and millwork for residential construction. 1847 recently engaged Spartan Capital Securities, LLC. , a U.S. investment bank, to explore a potential spin-off of 1847 Cabinets into a separate publicly traded company or other potential strategic transaction to capitalize on 1847 Cabinet's internal growth and favorable outlook for the business.

