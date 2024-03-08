Hydrosat Continues Building Momentum, Names Ryan Hackney Formerly of Maxar to be Hydrosat's Director of U.S. Government Business Development

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Hydrosat , the climate tech company specializing in delivering satellite imagery and data analytics to measure water stress and climate impact, announced today that it has hired Ryan Hackney as Director of U.S. Government Business Development. In this newly created role, Hackney will source contract opportunities, expand partnerships, and drive strategic engagement to maintain, renew, and grow business with new and existing government accounts.

Hackney's appointment follows a sustained period of growth for Hydrosat within its government vertical, including a recent 2.5 year contract with the National Reconnaissance Office for thermal imagery partnerships, a $1.2 million contract with the US Air Force, and partnerships with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center and the European Space Agency.

"Ryan is joining Hydrosat at an exciting time as we continue to develop new use cases and solutions for thermal infrared data," said Pieter Fossel, CEO and co-founder of Hydrosat. "Ryan's solid track record of success in navigating government agencies and understanding the nuances of complex proposal processes, combined with his natural talent for collaboration and aptitude to keep pace in a fast-growth environment, will add tremendous value to our team. I'm looking forward to working alongside Ryan as we continue to grow and expand our relationships with government agencies."

Prior to joining Hydrosat, Hackney worked at Maxar Technologies as a Lead Sales Manager where he played a crucial role in driving growth and adoption of Maxar products and services among government and commercial customers, designed custom solutions to capture new business and forged strategic partnerships. He also served as a Software Engineer and Data Scientist, developing software solutions and machine learning algorithms to enable entity detections using satellite imagery and a variety of other datasets.

"Hydrosat leads the climate tech industry with geospatial imagery and insights that have the power to address some of our most pressing challenges, including food security, water management, and climate change," said Hackney. "I'm proud to join Hydrosat to identify and develop creative solutions for federal, civil and environmental agencies to make a positive impact in the world."

To learn more about Hydrosat's innovative thermal imagery technology, please visit https://www.hydrosat.com/solutions .

About Hydrosat

Hydrosat is a geospatial data analytics company that uses thermal infrared imagery to provide unprecedented insights for commercial and government customers. The company's high-resolution, daily satellite thermal imagery delivers a unique perspective on our planet and Hydrosat's advanced analytics convey precise crop yield forecasts and improved irrigation tools to financial and agribusiness customers around the globe.

For more information on Hydrosat, visit: https://www.hydrosat.com/ .

Contact

hydrosat@escalatepr.com

Escalate PR

SOURCE: Hydrosat

View the original press release on accesswire.com