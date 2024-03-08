Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc (the Company): Availability of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts

8 March 2024

SEGRO plc (the Company) (BOURSE:SGRO)

The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view at https://www.segro.com/investors/ara23. A copy will shortly be available to view on the National Storage Mechanism, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, and the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

The following documents will also be made available to shareholders from 14 March 2024 and will be available to view on the Company's website from this date:

Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting; and

Proxy Form for the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of these documents will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available to view on 14 March 2024 or shortly thereafter.

Emma Jackman

Deputy Company Secretary

01753 213 533