MOFT Inc.: MOFT Snap Phone Tripod Stand Wins Prestigious iF Design Award

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / MOFT, a work lifestyle brand known for its innovative tech accessories, is proud to announce that its innovative Snap Phone Tripod Stand has been honored with the prestigious iF Design Award, a symbol of design excellence around the globe.

Designed to support today's flexible work and creative lifestyles, the Snap Phone Tripod Stand distinguishes itself with origami-inspired design that allows for instant setup and seamless transition between various modes. An ideal everyday carry tool, it unfolds from a slim, card-sized object into a support base that facilitates effortless capture and creation anytime, anywhere.

Instant Setup and Magnetic Stability

Compatible with MagSafe technology, the stand offers secure attachment to the back of iPhones, ensuring a strong, stable connection with its 15N magnetic force. This feature enables users to swiftly move between horizontal and vertical orientations or switch from tripod to handheld mode with ease.

Versatile Angles for Unlimited Creativity

The Snap Tripod Stand is a marvel of adjustability with its patented triangular design that provides multiple angles for any activity - from content creation and video calls to product demonstrations and entertainment. This flexibility is central to MOFT's mission of enabling creativity and productivity without limits.

Eco-Friendly Innovation

Crafted from recycled fiberglass and MOFT's proprietary MOVAS-E vegan leather, the Snap Phone Tripod Stand is a testament to MOFT's commitment to sustainability. MOVAS-E exceeds traditional leather in durability and performance, offering a stain, sweat, yellowing, fading, and scratch-resistant surface in vibrant, non-toxic colors like Sapphire, Seafoam, Misty Cove, and Jet Black.

A Tool for Every Talent

Whether for professionals, content creators, or everyday users, the Snap Phone Tripod Stand is designed to inspire and empower. It supports a multitude of scenarios from content creation, remote work, and product photography to personal entertainment and fitness routines. Its lightweight design and compact form factor ensure it's always ready for action, no matter where life takes you.

A Testament to Design Excellence: The iF Design Award

The iF Design Award, recognized globally since its inception in Germany in 1954, stands as a beacon of outstanding design. The award signifies quality and innovation to consumers and the design community alike, with international experts selecting winners based on rigorous and impartial standards. MOFT's achievement in this arena underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in design.

About MOFT

MOFT stands at the forefront of the tech accessory industry, driven by a passion for design and functionality that enhances the mobile lifestyle. From its inception with the Invisible Laptop Stand to its current range of mobile accessories, MOFT remains dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and empowering users to work and create freely, anywhere. With the introduction of the Snap Phone Tripod Stand and its pioneering use of MOVAS vegan leather, MOFT continues to redefine the boundaries of design and utility in tech accessories.

Website: www.moft.us

Image Gallery: https://statepr.pixieset.com/moft

