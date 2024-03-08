Griffith Foods Celebrates International Women's Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Today is InternationalWomen'sDay, a global celebration held annually on March 8th to commemorate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world, while also advocating for gender equality and women's rights. This year's theme is InspireInclusion, which emphasizes the need to create environments where all individuals, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background, feel valued, respected, and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives and talents.

We're celebrating by highlighting members of the Griffith Foods Women Innovating, Solving & Excelling (WISE) belonging community. WISE members foster a workplace culture of diversity, inclusion, belonging and equity.

WISE is just one of the ways Griffith Foods is creating better together. Please join us in inspiring inclusion, to create a more just, equitable, and harmonious society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and fulfill their potential.

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

Our Sustainability Platform of People, Planet, and Performance guides how we behave, conduct business, and treat people, ensuring that everything we do leads to responsible growth for our entire ecosystem.

People

We take care of our employees and the communities in which we do business.

Planet

We all share one Earth, and we take environmental action to responsibly care for it.

Performance

We operate ethically and strategically to create a positive impact for our business and for all of those with whom we interact.

