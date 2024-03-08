Citycon Oyj: Citycon has successfully completed the issuance of the EUR 300 million Green Bond

Citycon Oyj Investor News 8 March 2024 at 16:50 hrs

HELSINKI, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has successfully completed the issuance of the EUR 300 million Green Bond announced on 28 February 2024. The bond was settled today 8 March 2024.



"We are pleased with the success of this placement. This once again highlights the quality of our credit and our access to the capital market. As a result of this successful issuance, our debt maturity profile is significantly improved and refinancing risk is further reduced as we aim to use the net proceeds to partially pay back the bond maturing in 2024 and pay down other short-term debt", says Sakari Järvelä, Chief Financial Officer of Citycon.



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.0 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.



Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



