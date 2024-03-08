Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Spekulation: Noch heute handeln? Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Kommt die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
Xetra
08.03.24
16:53 Uhr
72,36 Euro
+0,50
+0,70 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,2072,2217:08
72,1872,2017:09
ACCESSWIRE
08.03.2024 | 16:26
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Henkel: One Size Does Not Fit All: Meeting the Diverse Needs of a Growing Workforce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Henkel

By Valeria Gladsztein, Regional Head, Human Resources at Henkel North America

Originally published on HRDIVE

In 2023, a workplace study showed that 51% of employed workers were watching for or actively seeking a new job. This means that now more than ever it's critical to ensure employees are feeling valued and supported. Our goal in HR is not only to attract and retain good talent but ensure employees know that they are our most important asset and provide the resources that create an exceptional employee experience on their Henkel journey.

Click here to continue reading on HRDIVE

Permission granted by Henkel

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.