NatPower UK says it will bring over 60 GWh of battery storage online in the UK by 2040. It has already set aside GBP 600 million ($769. 8 million) for the development of substations and says large-scale solar and wind projects will be announced later this year. NatPower UK, an arm of global energy transition developer NatPower Group, has said it will invest over GBP 10 billion in the United Kingdom's green energy market, including the nationwide deployment of battery energy storage projects. The company said in a March 7 statement that it is committed to deploying more than 60 GWh of battery ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...