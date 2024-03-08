Anzeige
Freitag, 08.03.2024

PR Newswire
08.03.2024 | 15:00
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mexico Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Its Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

COLUMBIA, Md., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MXF) announced that at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, stockholders re-elected Ms. Claudia Jañez as Class I Director of the Fund. In addition, stockholders elected Mr. Luis de la Calle and Mr. Richard B. Vaughan as Class I Directors of the Fund. All three Directors elected will serve for a three-year term expiring in 2027.

The results of the Annual Meeting were as follows*:


For

% Outstanding

% of Voted

Withheld

% Outstanding

% of Voted

Luis de la Calle

10,835,144

73.75 %

92.87 %

831,404

5.63 %

7.13 %

Claudia Jañez

10,365,590

70.17 %

88.85 %

1,300,959

8.81 %

11.15 %

Richard B. Vaughan

10,849,114

73.44 %

92.99 %

817,434

5.53 %

7.01 %

*There were no abstentions or broker non-votes with regard to the election of the Fund's Class I Directors.

CONTACT:
Tofi Dayan
+5255-9138-3350
Email: [email protected].mx

About The Mexico Fund, Inc.

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Fund's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the risks and uncertainties described in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Fund undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by The Mexico Fund or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

SOURCE The Mexico Fund, Inc.

