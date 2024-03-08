Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of aXichem AB (119/24)

With effect from March 12, 2024, the unit rights in aXichem AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 20, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: AXIC A UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021626157 Order book ID: 326548 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 12, 2024, the paid subscription units in aXichem AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: AXIC A BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021626165 Order book ID: 326549 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB