Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Spekulation: Noch heute handeln? Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Kommt die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CPC | ISIN: SE0005250719 | Ticker-Symbol: A6X
Frankfurt
08.03.24
08:10 Uhr
0,105 Euro
-0,007
-5,86 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXICHEM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXICHEM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.03.2024 | 17:22
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of aXichem AB (119/24)

With effect from March 12, 2024, the unit rights in aXichem AB will be traded
on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including
March 20, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   AXIC A UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021626157              
Order book ID:  326548                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from March 12, 2024, the paid subscription units in aXichem AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   AXIC A BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021626165              
Order book ID:  326549                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.