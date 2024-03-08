Logitech's Future Positive Challenge in Search of Disruptive Carbon Reduction Solutions

Second annual contest invites innovators to collaborate and accelerate the development of more sustainable products

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND and SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Logitech International (SIX:LOGN)(Nasdaq:LOGI) recently announced that its second annual Future Positive Challenge is now accepting applications for the 2024 season. The Challenge searches the globe for entrepreneurs, startups, and companies to help accelerate the development of more sustainable products within the consumer electronics industry. Logitech's ongoing collaborative efforts to identify and scale real-world solutions not only help accelerate the company's Design for Sustainability capabilities but also help diminish current obstacles the industry faces in fast-tracking lower carbon solutions.

"Breakthrough, disruptive innovation is integral to advancing lower carbon impact technologies in the consumer electronics sector," said Prakash Arunkundrum, Chief Operating Officer at Logitech. "By harnessing a global community of entrepreneurs and changemakers who defy what is possible today, Logitech's Future Positive Challenge aims to reshape the way electronic devices will be manufactured in the future."

Logitech continually seeks next-generation materials, components, and processes to accelerate its Design for Sustainability capabilities. Still, the solutions needed to further drive down carbon reductions are either not available at scale today or require investment to become the breakthroughs needed in the future. In the consumer electronics industry, there is a need to optimize printed circuit boards, find alternative energy storage solutions, and develop alternative materials that minimize waste and are sourced renewably to support both circularity and carbon reduction goals.

The 2024 Future Positive Challenge encompasses six categories to drive the biggest impact in the consumer electronics industry:

Printed Circuit Boards: new solutions that use lower-impact materials and energy-efficient processes in the design and production of circuit boards which have traditionally taken a toll on the environment.

new solutions that use lower-impact materials and energy-efficient processes in the design and production of circuit boards which have traditionally taken a toll on the environment. Batteries: new solutions such as those featuring alternative materials to lithium or cobalt and techniques for battery recycling.

new solutions such as those featuring alternative materials to lithium or cobalt and techniques for battery recycling. Integrated Circuits: improvements on the semiconductor wafer manufacturing process or improving production yields resulting in carbon emissions reduction.

improvements on the semiconductor wafer manufacturing process or improving production yields resulting in carbon emissions reduction. Materials: alternatives that reduce weight, increase strength, reduce carbon footprint, and are renewable or biodegradable.

alternatives that reduce weight, increase strength, reduce carbon footprint, and are renewable or biodegradable. Packaging: solutions that aim to protect products but minimize environmental impact such as moldable materials, renewable or recyclable materials, and alternatives to foil printing.

solutions that aim to protect products but minimize environmental impact such as moldable materials, renewable or recyclable materials, and alternatives to foil printing. Business Models: ideas for better structuring supply chains or programs that encourage the circular economy or collaborative economy specific to the technology device industry.

Applications are now open through March 31, 2024. Startups wanting to scale their businesses while driving change in a multi-billion dollar industry are encouraged to apply on the portal designed in partnership with Tech Tour. This year's distinguished panel of judges includes leaders in sustainability and manufacturing, including experts from Logitech, BASF, Sony, Samsung, Swatch Group, and others. The selection process includes a series of pitch sessions and workshops designed to identify partners with the most promising, scalable solutions to integrate within Logitech products.

For a list of 2023 award recipients and to learn more about the 2024 Future Positive Challenge and how to apply visit Logitech's website or email futurepositive@logitech.com.

More information about Logitech's sustainability programs can be found in the FY2023 Impact Report or on the website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming, and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, Streamlabs, and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog, or @logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com

