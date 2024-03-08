Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2024) - International Zeolite Corp (TSXV: IZ) (OTC PINK: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company"), a pioneer in innovative, environmentally friendly solutions utilizing natural zeolite, proudly announces the completion of indoor greenhouse validation of its flagship plant-growing product, NEREA®, and now will begin testing NEREA®+ on outdoor crops. NEREA® and NEREA®+ have the potential to transform the agricultural landscape, benefiting farmers, growers, and the environment.

NEREA®: A Game-Changer for Crop Growth

NEREA® represents a paradigm shift in agricultural technology. Through extensive independent studies, NEREA® has demonstrated remarkable benefits compared to conventional commercial growing methods:

Dramatic Plant Growth Improvement: Crops cultivated in greenhouses with NEREA® exhibit accelerated growth, resulting in larger and healthier plants. This enhancement translates to increased revenue potential of up to 50% for growers.

Cost Savings: By significantly reducing the need for fertilizer and water, NEREA® slashes operational costs. Independent research confirms that NEREA® lowers fertilizer waste and runoff by up to 90%. Moreover, water usage decreases by up to 30%, contributing to sustainable resource management.

Enhanced Crop Quality: NEREA® not only boosts yield but also improves the quality of agricultural products. Plants mature more quickly, leading to shorter crop cycles and higher-quality produce.

Environmental Sustainability: As a naturally occurring nano-structured mineral, zeolite forms the foundation of NEREA®. This substrate is environmentally friendly, minimizing waste and avoiding harm to ecosystems.

Research Validation

NEREA®'s benefits have been rigorously validated by leading agricultural research institutions. Trials conducted independently by Canada's foremost experts confirm its efficacy in various critical areas:

Faster Maturation : Crops mature more quickly, shortening growth cycles and increasing yield.

: Crops mature more quickly, shortening growth cycles and increasing yield. Essential Nutrient Supply : NEREA® provides all necessary nutrients throughout the growth period for specific crops.

: NEREA® provides all necessary nutrients throughout the growth period for specific crops. Pathogen Resistance: By reducing plant infection from fungi, viruses, and other pathogens, NEREA® ensures healthier crops.

A Holistic Solution

NEREA® is more than a product; it's a holistic solution that bridges financial gains with environmental responsibility. By holding and gradually releasing nutrients and water to plant roots, NEREA® promotes soil sustainability while maximizing commercial agriculture's efficiency.

Mark Pearlman, President & Chief Operating Officer of International Zeolite Corp., emphasizes the significance of NEREA®: "Our mission is to revolutionize crop cultivation. With NEREA® and NEREA®+ we empower farmers, nurseries, and controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) practitioners to achieve unprecedented results. Our investment in research and validation is critical to the commercialization of NEREA®. This spring we have partnered with a large-scale Ontario commercial grower to validate NEREA®+ on outdoor cash crops, specifically, soybean. In the fall of 2023 IZ relocated its pilot plant to accommodate the upcoming trials."

About International Zeolite Corp.

International Zeolite Corp. is committed to creating sustainable solutions for agriculture, industry, and consumers. As the exclusive North American licensee for NEREA®, the company is at the forefront of innovation, driving positive change in the global agricultural sector.

