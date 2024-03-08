Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Carmila met today and decided, on the recommendation formulated by the Nomination and Compensation Committee, to propose to the next General Meeting of Shareholders the renewal of the terms of office as Directors of Marie Cheval, Olivier Lecomte, Nadra Moussalem and Laurent Vallée, for a term of four years, until the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2027.

The Board of Directors also decided, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, to co-opt Mrs Caroline Dassié as a Director to replace Mrs Elodie Perthuisot. Her appointment will expire at the end of Ms Perthuisot's term of office, i.e. at the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2024. This appointment will be submitted for ratification at the next General Meeting of Shareholders.

Caroline Dassié began her career in 1994 with the Danone group, first with Lu, then with Blédina, where she held various sales and marketing positions. In 2004, she joined Danone Eaux France, becoming Sales and E-Commerce Director in 2014. In 2015, she was appointed International Food General Manager at Intermarché. Ms Dassié joined Carrefour France in 2018 as Executive Director of Supermarkets, then Executive Director of Marketing and Customers for the Carrefour Group from 1 September 2021.

Lastly, the Board of Directors has taken note that Mr Laurent Luccioni does not wish to renew his term of office as a Director.

Following these changes and subject to the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 24 April 2024, Carmila's Board of Directors will comprise 12 directors, 58.3% of whom are independent and 50% of whom are women.

INVESTOR AGENDA

17 April 2024 (after market close): Financial information for the first quarter 2024

24 April 2024: Annual Shareholder Meeting

24 July 2024 (after market close): First half 2024 results

25 July 2024: First half 2024 results presentation

17 October 2024 (after market close): Financial information for the third quarter 2024

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2023, its portfolio was valued at €5.9 billion and is made up of 201 shopping centres, with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

Important notice

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

