Pursuant to article L-223-8 II of the French "code de Commerce" and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations.

Total number of shares 18,404,608 Number of real voting rights* (excluding treasury shares**) 18,347,480 Theoretical number of voting rights* (including treasury shares**) 18,381,408

(*) Class E preference shares are non-voting

(**) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations

About Median Technologies: Pioneering in innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to elevate the accuracy of early cancer and metabolic disease diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings, including iCRO for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis, AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), empower biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite novel therapies. Since its inception, the French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, has been recognized as an "Innovative company" by BPI France and trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

